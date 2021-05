Northwest Farm Credit Services is proud to award Jefferson Valley Rural Fire District a $2,000 Rural Community Grant. "Thank you, Northwest Farm Credit Services, for the $2000 grant. It will be used to help purchase new, self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) equipment for the volunteers," said board member John Patritti. "The new SCBAs will give the fire fighters more time in rescue situations and in fighting structure fires. These will be a great asset to our department and community. Thank you very much."