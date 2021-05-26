Army Of The Dead’s Pixels Have Fans Thinking Their TV Is Broken
Zack Snyder is a filmmaker known for his unique visual language. And while conversation continues about his version of Justice League, Snyder celebrated a new release with Netflix’s Army of the Dead. The movie’s been trending on the streaming service, as well as on social media. But #ArmyOfTheDeadPixel has also been making its way online, as audiences have been thinking their TV is broken due to a number of broken pixels in the movie.www.cinemablend.com