Gary Horton | Time to Fix Entrenched Homelessness

What tarnishes the Golden State more than anything else? What remains infuriating, year after year?. Plainly, homelessness is our biggest vexation. California’s homeless population, including tent-dwellers and illegal RV- and car-dwellers, is estimated at 170,000 souls. It’s the equivalent of two-thirds of the city of Santa Clarita living in streets, parks, freeways, scattered in squalor, up and down our otherwise fair state. The problem grows year after year, despite all the Proposition HHH money and other funds we allocate, (then waste) toward it.