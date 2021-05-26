Big 33 Classic: Despite lots of time on the road Jason Roeder happy to be coaching in the game

Freedom football coach Jason Roeder is proud to be representing his program in Monday afternoon’s Big 33 Classic at Central Dauphin Middle School’s Landis Field in Harrisburg.

But Roeder, who is coaching the Pennsylvania linebackers in the 64th annual all-star game against Maryland, is representing the entire Lehigh Valley.

Roeder and Bethlehem Catholic inside linebacker Christian Shelton, who was a late addition to the Keystone State roster, are the only two local participants in one of the most renowned high school all-star events in the country.

In fact, no Super Bowl has ever been played without at least one Big 33 alum involved dating back to Herb Adderley playing for the Green Bay Packers in the first Super Bowl. Two members of the Kansas City Chiefs and one member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were Big 33 alums in the most recent Super Bowl. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach also played in the Big 33 Classic.

“It’s just an honor to be involved in a game with so much history,” Roeder said. “I’m proud to represent Freedom High School and the Lehigh Valley.”

The game was canceled by the coronavirus last year when Roeder was supposed to coach and several Lehigh Valley players had been selected to the Pennsylvania team.

“I think there were six kids from the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference who were supposed to play in last year’s game,” Roeder said. “I know I had two kids — Kaden Moore and Jalen Stewart — who were supposed to be in the game. Obviously, I wish we could have played last year and I could have coached my two kids and several others from the Lehigh Valley, but the kids who are involved have been great. It’s also a pleasure to get to coach with so many other great coaches from across the state.”

In addition to the two Freedom players picked for the 2020 Classic, Nazareth’s Anthony Harris, Bethlehem Catholic’s Tavion Banks, Whitehall’s Ali Barkley and Easton’s Patrick Shupp were supposed to cap their careers in Harrisburg.

In the last Big 33 contest that was played in 2019, the Lehigh Valley had Freedom product Tristan Wheeler in the game along with Anthony DaSilva, Elias Marte, and Dalton Daddona from Bethlehem Catholic.

The Becahi-Big 33 connection continues with Christian Shelton, who is headed to East Stroudsburg University.

“Christian’s doing a great job,” Roeder said. “We’ve been on opposite sidelines all of these years and I didn’t know him before this, but he’s a very coachable kid and I think he’s going to have a lot of success in the game.”

The Pennsylvania defense was successful in 2019 registering a 21-0 in the first game played on Memorial Day.

Prior to that, the Big 33 Classic had been a June event and the players and coaches had spent a week in the Harrisburg area with myriad events involved leading into the game.

For this year’s game, the Pennsylvania team has met just a few times spread over a month.

There was a double session in April in Harrisburg and the team got together for double-sessions in Altoona the past two Sundays.

“It was a long day and a long drive,” Roeder said. “I left my house at 6 a.m. and didn’t get home until 8 p.m. We’ll report this Sunday and have a walk-through before the game on Monday and that’ll be it. But it has been worth it because there has been a lot of downtime and you get to talk a lot of football with the other coaches.”

Roeder, a Bethlehem Catholic graduate, has been talking a lot about Lehigh Valley with another of the Pennsylvania assistants, John Donnelly, the head coach at Central Bucks East.

Donnelly, who is an offensive assistant for Pennsylvania, is another Becahi graduate who played at the University of New Hampshire and was an assistant at Moravian College and the head coach at both Southern Lehigh and Quakertown before being hired at East in 2010.

“Coach Donnelly actually coached me at Moravian,” Roeder said. “It has been kind of neat to work with him because we’ve talked a lot over the years. Our teams scrimmage every year and I have a lot of respect for him.”

Roeder, who will be entering his 16th season at Freedom this year with a record of 109-69, is just happy there’s a sense of normalcy returning to the sport after COVID-19 put a cloud over the entire 2020 season and wiped out a sizable portion of the schedule.

“It has been a great experience,” he said. “This is my first Big 33 experience and I think while it’s different from previous years, everyone is trying to make it as normal as possible. We’re grateful to be able to practice and have the age. We’re all just grateful to be around football again.”

