newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Big 33 Classic: Despite lots of time on the road Jason Roeder happy to be coaching in the game

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zW7uR_0aCLOR9100
In photo Freedom High School's head coach Jason Roeder stand on the sideline as Freedom meets Bethlehem Catholic in one of the best rivalry games in local football. Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call

Freedom football coach Jason Roeder is proud to be representing his program in Monday afternoon’s Big 33 Classic at Central Dauphin Middle School’s Landis Field in Harrisburg.

But Roeder, who is coaching the Pennsylvania linebackers in the 64th annual all-star game against Maryland, is representing the entire Lehigh Valley.

Roeder and Bethlehem Catholic inside linebacker Christian Shelton, who was a late addition to the Keystone State roster, are the only two local participants in one of the most renowned high school all-star events in the country.

In fact, no Super Bowl has ever been played without at least one Big 33 alum involved dating back to Herb Adderley playing for the Green Bay Packers in the first Super Bowl. Two members of the Kansas City Chiefs and one member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were Big 33 alums in the most recent Super Bowl. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach also played in the Big 33 Classic.

“It’s just an honor to be involved in a game with so much history,” Roeder said. “I’m proud to represent Freedom High School and the Lehigh Valley.”

The game was canceled by the coronavirus last year when Roeder was supposed to coach and several Lehigh Valley players had been selected to the Pennsylvania team.

“I think there were six kids from the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference who were supposed to play in last year’s game,” Roeder said. “I know I had two kids — Kaden Moore and Jalen Stewart — who were supposed to be in the game. Obviously, I wish we could have played last year and I could have coached my two kids and several others from the Lehigh Valley, but the kids who are involved have been great. It’s also a pleasure to get to coach with so many other great coaches from across the state.”

In addition to the two Freedom players picked for the 2020 Classic, Nazareth’s Anthony Harris, Bethlehem Catholic’s Tavion Banks, Whitehall’s Ali Barkley and Easton’s Patrick Shupp were supposed to cap their careers in Harrisburg.

In the last Big 33 contest that was played in 2019, the Lehigh Valley had Freedom product Tristan Wheeler in the game along with Anthony DaSilva, Elias Marte, and Dalton Daddona from Bethlehem Catholic.

The Becahi-Big 33 connection continues with Christian Shelton, who is headed to East Stroudsburg University.

“Christian’s doing a great job,” Roeder said. “We’ve been on opposite sidelines all of these years and I didn’t know him before this, but he’s a very coachable kid and I think he’s going to have a lot of success in the game.”

The Pennsylvania defense was successful in 2019 registering a 21-0 in the first game played on Memorial Day.

Prior to that, the Big 33 Classic had been a June event and the players and coaches had spent a week in the Harrisburg area with myriad events involved leading into the game.

For this year’s game, the Pennsylvania team has met just a few times spread over a month.

There was a double session in April in Harrisburg and the team got together for double-sessions in Altoona the past two Sundays.

“It was a long day and a long drive,” Roeder said. “I left my house at 6 a.m. and didn’t get home until 8 p.m. We’ll report this Sunday and have a walk-through before the game on Monday and that’ll be it. But it has been worth it because there has been a lot of downtime and you get to talk a lot of football with the other coaches.”

Roeder, a Bethlehem Catholic graduate, has been talking a lot about Lehigh Valley with another of the Pennsylvania assistants, John Donnelly, the head coach at Central Bucks East.

Donnelly, who is an offensive assistant for Pennsylvania, is another Becahi graduate who played at the University of New Hampshire and was an assistant at Moravian College and the head coach at both Southern Lehigh and Quakertown before being hired at East in 2010.

“Coach Donnelly actually coached me at Moravian,” Roeder said. “It has been kind of neat to work with him because we’ve talked a lot over the years. Our teams scrimmage every year and I have a lot of respect for him.”

Roeder, who will be entering his 16th season at Freedom this year with a record of 109-69, is just happy there’s a sense of normalcy returning to the sport after COVID-19 put a cloud over the entire 2020 season and wiped out a sizable portion of the schedule.

“It has been a great experience,” he said. “This is my first Big 33 experience and I think while it’s different from previous years, everyone is trying to make it as normal as possible. We’re grateful to be able to practice and have the age. We’re all just grateful to be around football again.”

Keith Groller can be reached at 610-820-6740 or at kgroller@mcall.com

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
1K+
Followers
661
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Home Game#He Got Game#Coaching#Home Field#Freedom High School#The Green Bay Packers#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bethlehem Catholic#Central Bucks East#Moravian College#Llc#Southern Lehigh#Tribune Content Agency#Keystone State#Lehigh Valley#The Game#Happy#Memorial Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Altoona, PAMirror

AAHS coach impressed despite loss in title tilt

TYRONE — The inexperienced Altoona Area High School boys volleyball team had a difficult season full of plenty of obstacles. But the Mountain Lions never quit fighting, according to their head coach, John Saboe. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids to coach,” Saboe said after the Mountain...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Former Penn State WR lands on NFL roster

Another former Penn State football player has found an NFL roster spot as summer approaches. DeAndre Thompkins, who spent five seasons in a Nittany Lions uniform through 2018, signed with the Green Bay Packers this week. That transaction was announced on Wednesday by Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst, who...
High SchoolPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Despite results, Petrides football coach Dave Olah is happy to be back on the sidelines

The Petrides HS football program is no stranger to adversity, and neither is its 13th-year head coach Dave Olah. When Olah founded the program in 2006, he was unsure if it would survive. Since, he’s reached three PSAL Cup city title games, and captured the school’s first-ever crown in 2019. But this won’t be a championship season for the Panthers, and it was never going to be anyway.
NFLNBC Sports

Why Jason Kelce believes Eagles can win big in rebuilding year

The way Jason Kelce looks at it, rebuilding doesn’t mean losing. It just means you’re trying to win a different way. And Kelce looks squarely at his hometown of Cleveland, where the Browns – coming off 12 straight losing seasons – went 11-5 last year with a wild-card win in Pittsburgh under rookie coach Kevin Stefanski.
College SportsInside Lacrosse (press release)

Jason Archbell Won't Return as Bowdoin Head Coach

(Photo courtesy Bowdoin Athletics) The Division III coaching landscape continues to offer surprises as Jason Archbell won't return as Bowdoin head coach, the athletic department announced Thursday. Bowdoin opted out of playing this spring. The news comes on the heels of John Nostrant's hiring at Washington College, which followed news...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Jason Vosler: Swats first big-league homer

Vosler homered in his only plate appearance Wednesday against Arizona. The rookie pinch ran for Darin Ruf in the sixth frame and subsequently stayed in the game to play first base. He got an opportunity to hit in a tie game in the eighth inning, and Vosler came through with a solo shot to right field that provided the winning run. The long ball was Vosler's first as a major-leaguer and only his third hit overall. The 27-year-old has some pop, having hit 20-plus homers in the minors during each season between 2017 and 2019.
NHLaudacy.com

The Coach Quenneville Show: Knight Time

Coach Joel Quenneville had a tough decision to make heading into Monday's Game 5 as to who he wanted to start in goal. He went with a 20 year old rookie in Spencer Knight and the decision was the right one as Knight came up with 36 saves and was named the top star of the game. Knight and the Cats will now head up I-75 to meet the Lightning in game 6 on Wednesday night. If the Panthers can pull off a win tomorrow then they will host a winner take all game 7 on Friday. Game 6 can be heard right here on WQAM with Doug Plagens on the call!
BasketballBradford Era

Bona gets return to big stage with Charleston Classic

It’s the type of stage that not once, but three times evaded it last season. A year ago, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, capitalizing on its recent rise under coach Mark Schmidt, was scheduled to play in the Paradise Jam at the US Virgin Islands, considered one of the more well-known in-season tournaments. It was also going to be part of one of the marquee matchups in the inaugural Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge, making the trip to New Mexico.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

90 players in 90 days: Running back Christian Wade

The Buffalo Bills were one of the teams allocated a player in the International Pathway Program (IPP) prior to the 2019 season. While those players don’t always turn into bona fide NFL players, sometimes the program works. One such player, defensive end Efe Obada, actually signed a free-agent contract with Buffalo this offseason.
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Big Ten releases start times for six Illinois 2021 football games

Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The football season is right around the corner!. The Big Ten Conference announced the start times for six Illinois football games. The Fighting Illini start the season with a noon kickoff on Fox against Nebraska. There will be two primetime night games in Memorial Stadium: UTSA and Maryland.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Cornerbacks drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

As the wide receiver pool strengthens, stopping them is of the utmost importance. Are the cornerbacks of the 2021 NFL Draft up to the task?. Not long ago, it took time for wide receivers to develop. In 2020, however, Minnesota Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson made the Pro Bowl after amassing 88 catches, 1,400 yards, and 7 touchdowns in 16 games. It was a development made on the offensive side of the ball, but it bore weight for the cornerbacks of the 2021 NFL Draft. In this new NFL age, receivers are entering the NFL more ready and more dynamic than ever before. By definition, the cornerbacks — those tasked with stopping the receivers — have to be ready as well.
Vicksburg, MSVicksburg Post

Vikings happy with spring game effort

Warren Central’s spring football game, like all spring games, was more about the process than the final outcome. Fortunately, the Vikings were able to walk away feeling good about both. Tre Hall scored on a 28-yard touchdown run, and Warren Central settled in after some early missteps to beat Laurel...
NFLSteelers Depot

Peter King Doesn’t See Big Deal In Steelers Having Streak Of Seven Consecutive Week 1 Road Games

The NFL released the full 2021 schedule last Wednesday and it include the Pittsburgh Steelers opening on the road for a seventh consecutive season as they will play the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 in Buffalo. The last time the Steelers had a home opener in Week 1 was in 2014 against the Cleveland Browns and the current streak is by far the longest in the NFL at this point. Longtime NFL writer Peter King, however, doesn’t see why it’s such a big deal that the Steelers are opening the season on the road for the seventh consecutive year and doesn’t understand why fans of the team are so upset about with the steak.
Wind Gap, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

NASCAR honoring slain Wind Gap guard member

Late spring is a difficult time of year for Kathy Andreas, whose son, national guardsman Derek Holland, was killed in Afghanistan in 2008. There’s his birthday at the end of April, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and June 3, the day he was killed. “He is something that I try not to present all the time to people,” said Andreas, who lives in New Tripoli. “But at this time of year, I need to know ...
Allentown, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Saturday’s Lehigh Valley Varsity Results and Sunday’s Schedule

Here are Saturday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Sunday’s schedule. SUNDAY’S SCHEDULE SUMMER BASEBALL Blue Mountain League Roseto Bandits at Berlinsville Braves, 1 Keystone Precision Orioles at Project Printed Limeport Bulls, 1:30 Limeport Dodgers at Northern Yankees, 1:30 SATURDAY’S RESULTS H.S. TRACK AND FIELD PIAA 3A Girls Results 100 Dash - 1. Laila Campbell, Spring Grove, 11.93; 2. ...
Sunbury, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

Shik coach to coach in All-Star game this weekend

SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School football coach Jim Keiser will be representing the district Sunday as of the five coaches selected across the state to coach during the East-West All-Star games in Harrisburg. Keiser is the only coach from the Valley in District IV to be selected. “It’s a huge...
Ada, OKThe Ada News

Stetson coach happy to land Landyn Owens

The way veteran Stetson University women’s basketball head coach Lynn Bria sees it, Hartford’s loss is the Hatters’ gain. Ada High graduate Landyn Owens got released from her letter of intent to play college basketball at Hartford University in Connecticut amidst turmoil surrounding the school that followed speculation — which later proved to be true — that it was dropping from NCAA Division I to NCAA Division III.
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Baseball notebook: Martinez brothers put family, talent into the Becahi lineup

Bethlehem Catholic plays Northwestern Lehigh for the District 11 Class 4A championship at 3 p.m. Tuesday at DeSales, and while that game is considered a tossup, one thing’s for sure: If the Golden Hawks win, a member of the Martinez family will have a lot to do with it. Senior Matt Martinez, junior Peter Martinez and freshman Anthony Martinez will all be in the lineup for Matt Corsi’s team. ...