TrackPass On NBC Sports Gold To Broadcast U.S. Legend Car Races Live

What really attracts people to racing? A feeling of speed, adrenaline rush, a constant feeling of control to make things go right during the drive. There are plenty of reasons why people are drawn to this sport. And money is not always the case. There are different kinds of vehicles that can be chosen for this sport. It can be a go-kart, a truck, a motorcycle, or just a car. The rush and excitement will be the same. If you are taking part in Formula1, for instance, you hear the screams and shouts of spectators all around the whole day, cheering and inspiring to reach the next record. Or you may forget about winning. Money can become irrelevant for a while, and you experience an emotional outburst from the whole drive and excitement. As a spectator, you might experience the same feelings even when watching the racing from the grandstand. That’s why it became so popular today.