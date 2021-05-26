Race for Fan Vote heats up for NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway
The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway is less than a month away and the race for the Fan Vote is heating up. Currently, the top-five vote-getters for the June 13 event are, in alphabetical order: Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford; Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford; Erik Jones, driver of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet; Daniel Suarez, driver of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet; and No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota driver Bubba Wallace.www.nascar.com