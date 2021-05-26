Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Fairfax, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Fairfax; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Fairfax; Fauquier; Loudoun; Prince William The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia Northwestern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Northeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas Park in northern Virginia Northwestern Prince William County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas in northern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Warrenton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Centreville, Reston, Annandale, South Riding, Herndon, Fairfax, Mantua, Dulles International Airport, Burke, Linton Hall, Oakton, Sterling, Chantilly, Merrifield, Bull Run, Haymarket, Arcola, Manassas, Sudley and Manassas Park. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH