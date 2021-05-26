newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfax County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Fairfax, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Fairfax; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Fairfax; Fauquier; Loudoun; Prince William The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia Northwestern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Northeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas Park in northern Virginia Northwestern Prince William County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas in northern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Warrenton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Centreville, Reston, Annandale, South Riding, Herndon, Fairfax, Mantua, Dulles International Airport, Burke, Linton Hall, Oakton, Sterling, Chantilly, Merrifield, Bull Run, Haymarket, Arcola, Manassas, Sudley and Manassas Park. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annandale, VA
City
Linton Hall, VA
City
Warrenton, VA
City
Sudley, VA
City
Reston, VA
City
Oakton, VA
County
Loudoun County, VA
City
Haymarket, VA
City
Centreville, VA
City
Mantua, VA
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Manassas Park, VA
City
Manassas, VA
City
Chantilly, VA
City
Merrifield, VA
County
Fauquier County, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
City
Fairfax, VA
City
Arcola, VA
City
Herndon, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Fairfax#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Northern Virginia#16 45 00#Bull Run#Fauquier#Sterling Virginia#Damaging Winds#Roadways#Localized Power Outages#Hail#Loudoun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Augusta County, VAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Clarke, Culpeper, Frederick, Greene, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Culpeper; Frederick; Greene; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Western Loudoun DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Prince William County, VAInside Nova

InFive: Deadly weekend on area roads

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County officials this week are set to determine how, or if, to expand areas it has targeted for data center development. 4. Deadly crashes. A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon near Manassas, Prince William...
Herndon, VArestonnow.com

Repairs now complete on 74-year-old Sugarland Run Bridge in Herndon

Repairs and rehabilitation is now complete on the 74-year-old Sugarland Run Bridge in Herndon. Construction began last September on the westbound Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) portion of the bridge, which resulted in several lane closures on weekends and overnights in October. The project was completed last month. The work included...
Leesburg, VALoudoun Times.com

Four businesses broken into across three western Loudoun towns early Monday

Local law enforcement agencies are investigating reports of a string of break-ins at businesses in Purcellville, Hamilton and Leesburg early Monday, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Officials said they are working to determine if the cases are related. The Purcellville Police Department responded to the 600 block of...
Great Falls, VArestonnow.com

Morning Notes

Pedestrian Killed on Leesburg Pike — Eastbound Route 7 was closed at Redberry Court in Great Falls Sunday morning (May 16) after a pedestrian identified as 43-year-old Allen Romero of McLean was killed in a hit-and-run crash around 5:21 a.m. Police are seeking witnesses of the crash, which involved multiple cars but was initiated by a 2011-2015 Ford Fusion that lost its driver’s side mirror. [FCPD]
Manassas, VApotomaclocal.com

New fire station opens in Manassas, first in 51 years

Manassas opened its newest fire station. Located at 10631 Dumfries Road, south of the railroad tracks and next to the Prince William County Fairgrounds, the new 21,000 square-foot station, known as Station 21, is a milestone for the combination volunteer and career fire and rescue system founded in 2008. Crews...
Leesburg, VAInside Nova

Loudoun sheriff's office investigating string of commercial burglaries

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three overnight burglaries in western Loudoun and working to determine if the cases are related to a similar incident in Leesburg. The Purcellville Police Department responded to the 600 block of E. Main Street shortly after 4 a.m. Monday for a burglary at...
Manassas, VAInside Nova

Manassas man killed in motorcycle crash

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon near Manassas, Prince William County's second fatal accident since Friday. Police say the operator of a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R was traveling south on Hornbaker Road near Industrial Road just before 2 p.m. when he lost control. The motorcycle ran...
Prince William County, VApotomaclocal.com

Restored Brentsville Jail opens to the public

After 10 years worth of work, the old Brentsville Jail has been restored. A celebration was held Saturday, May 15 to mark the restoration of jail, which dates back to 1820. The jail sits next to the old Brentsville Courthouse, which served as the fourth county seat of Prince William County, after it was moved there from Dumfries.
Prince William County, VAWTOP

Prince William Co. schools revisiting graduation as capacity restrictions ease

It appears fewer virtual caps will be tossed in Virginia this year thanks to new public health guidance and relaxed capacity restrictions statewide. With COVID-19 vaccinations in the commonwealth on track to reach President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% by July 4, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam moved up the date where all capacity and distancing restrictions will be lifted by two weeks — going from June 15 to May 28.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Water Quality Awareness in Prince William County

Provided by Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District. Water quality volunteers make a difference! How much water do we drink daily? What is the source of your drinking water in Prince William County? How much life and biodiversity do waterways support?. In 2021, the Prince William Soil and Water...
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Good News Notes from Prince William County

On April 21, 2021, Georgia Antignano turned 100. She has been an active member of the Manassas Senior Center for the past four years. During that time, she made many friends at the senior center who she has shared countless stories during her weekly bus rides to the center. Since March 2020, the Senior Center has been closed to help limit the spread of Covid 19. During this time, members, including Georgia, have turned to the Virtual Senior Center (https://coronavirus.pwcgov.org/aaa/) to help remain active and feel socially connected. Several of the senior center participants and agency on aging staff got together to wish Georgia a very special, socially distant, 100th happy birthday.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

COVID-19 Testing, May 17 to 22

Free COVID-19 Testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park. Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.
Dale City, VAInside Nova

Man, 21, killed in crash outside Dale City

A 21-year-old Woodbridge man died after a single-vehicle crash Friday night outside Dale City. Paul Charles Camacho of Woodbridge was traveling north on Cardinal Drive in a 2005 Scion XA about 9 p.m. when he began to lose control of the car, left the roadway and struck a tree near Canary Court, Prince William County police Officer Adam Beard said.
Fauquier County, VAFauquier Times-Democrat

Route 55 roundabout on track for VDOT funding

In true Fauquier County fashion, the most heated discussion during Thursday’s monthly gathering of county supervisors revolved around a proposed roundabout; it would be at Brooks Corner, between Marshall and The Plains. At the end of the day, the Virginia Department of Transportation remains on track to approve funding for a traffic circle at the Va. 55 and Rt. 709 intersection near two public schools.
Lovettsville, VALoudoun Times.com

Loudoun installs free Wi-Fi hot spot in Lovettsville

The Loudoun County Department of Information Technology has installed a new Wi-Fi hot spot for residents in western Loudoun, according to a recent release. The outdoor hot spot was installed at the Lovettsville Community Center, which is operated by the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services. The installation of...