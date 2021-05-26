newsbreak-logo
Carroll County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN CARROLL AND NORTHEASTERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND At 404 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Thurmont to near Walkersville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The highest wind gust and hail potential is near Unionville and New Windsor. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Westminster, Thurmont, Emmitsburg, Taneytown, Manchester, Union Bridge, Sabillasville, Harney, Lineboro, New Midway, Ladiesburg, Rocky Ridge, Linwood, Detour, Uniontown, Millers, Keysville, Keymar and Graceham. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

