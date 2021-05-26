newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barton County, KS

Tornado Warning issued for Barton, Russell by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barton; Russell A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL AND NORTH CENTRAL BARTON COUNTIES At 304 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles south of Dorrance, or 12 miles northwest of Claflin, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Russell and north central Barton Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75IN

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barton County, KS
City
Dorrance, KS
City
Russell, KS
City
Home, KS
County
Russell County, KS
City
Claflin, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather#Southeastern Russell#Radar#Tree Damage#Flying Debris#Immediate Severity#Target Area#Shelter#Roofs#Vehicles#Extreme Certainty#Windows#Rotation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BARTON COUNTY At 522 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Claflin, moving southwest at 15 mph. Gusts to 60 mph have been reported with this storm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hoisington. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Western Ellsworth County in central Kansas Southeastern Russell County in central Kansas Southwestern Lincoln County in central Kansas Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT...National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall near Wilson...moving west at 5 mph. wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Wilson, Kanopolis, Holyrood, Dorrance, Lorraine, Bunker Hill, Wilson State Park, Ellsworth Airport and Wilson Lake.
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Residents clean up from weekend flooding in NW Kansas

OSBORNE COUNTY— Heavy weekend rain up to 8 inches in some areas caused flooding in small towns along the Paradise Creek in portions of Osborne, Rooks and Russell County. In the Osborne County community of Natoma, there is no school Monday but the elementary school will be open for kids that need a place to go while parents are cleaning things up, acccording to USD 399. to A few teachers and some high school girls will be there to help with activities for the kids.
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Rice, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 23:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Rice; Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR RICE...LINCOLN...ELLSWORTH...RUSSELL AND BARTON COUNTIES At 1115 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lucas to 5 miles east of Wilson to Bushton to near Ellinwood, moving east to southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Bend, Russell, Lyons, Ellsworth, Hoisington, Sterling, Ellinwood, Wilson, Claflin, Kanopolis, Lincoln, Little River, Chase, Holyrood, Lucas, Gorham, Bushton, Sylvan Grove, Geneseo and Pawnee Rock. This storm has a history of producing damaging winds. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH