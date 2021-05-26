Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 20:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carroll The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Carroll County in north central Maryland * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 856 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Westminster, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Westminster, Hampstead, Carrollton, Patapsco and Reese. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN