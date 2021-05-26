newsbreak-logo
Burke County, ND

Frost Advisory issued for Burke, Divide, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville, Ward by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Burke; Divide; McHenry; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Ward; Williams FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...North central and northwest North Dakota. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov
