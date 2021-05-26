Special Weather Statement issued for Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Yates by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Yates A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN SENECA NORTHEASTERN YATES AND SOUTHERN CAYUGA COUNTIES At 405 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Dresden, or near Penn Yan, moving east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Penn Yan, Romulus, Fayette, Benton, Union Springs, Tyre, Aurora and Ovid.alerts.weather.gov