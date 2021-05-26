Flood Warning issued for Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:16:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC013-270530- /O.EXT.KOUN.FL.W.0017.000000T0000Z-210527T0516Z/ /BLUO2.1.ER.210526T0356Z.210526T1630Z.210526T2316Z.NO/ 306 PM CDT Wed May 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Blue River near Blue. * Until late tonight. * At 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 29.6 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 29.7 feet. * Forecast...The Blue River is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 8.0 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Farmlands are briefly flooded along the river... from central Bryan County to the confluence with the Red River. Flood depths average 2 feet... with property isolated in low-lying fields close to the river. Inflows from local streams could cause higher stages in their common flood plain. Target Area: Bryan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Blue River near Blue affecting Bryan County.