Bryan County, OK

Flood Warning issued for Bryan by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:16:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC013-270530- /O.EXT.KOUN.FL.W.0017.000000T0000Z-210527T0516Z/ /BLUO2.1.ER.210526T0356Z.210526T1630Z.210526T2316Z.NO/ 306 PM CDT Wed May 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Blue River near Blue. * Until late tonight. * At 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 29.6 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 29.7 feet. * Forecast...The Blue River is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 8.0 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Farmlands are briefly flooded along the river... from central Bryan County to the confluence with the Red River. Flood depths average 2 feet... with property isolated in low-lying fields close to the river. Inflows from local streams could cause higher stages in their common flood plain. Target Area: Bryan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Blue River near Blue affecting Bryan County.

#Flood Plain#Extreme Weather#Flood Stage#Flood Depths#Central Bryan County#Www Weather Gov#Oklahoma Blue River#Low Lying Fields#Severity#Midnight Tonight#Farmlands#Target Area#Deaths#Vehicles#Moderate Certainty#Property#Inflows
Bryan County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bryan, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Texoma, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Bryan; Marshall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Marshall and west central Bryan Counties Until 815 PM CDT AT 742 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pottsboro, moving east-southeast at 35 MPH. These storms are close enough to Lake Texoma to increase the winds and create a lightning threat. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 40 MPH
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Johnston, Marshall, Murray by NWS

Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Jefferson by NWS

Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Comanche, Jefferson, Johnston, Love by NWS

Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Greer, Hughes, Jackson by NWS

Bryan County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bryan, Johnston, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bryan; Johnston; Marshall The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Johnston County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Bryan County in southeastern Oklahoma Marshall County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 836 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Lake Texoma, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Durant, Madill, Kingston, Colbert, Silo, Mead, Armstrong, Cartwright, Woodville, Willis, Little City, Nida, Lake Texoma, Calera, Oakland and Mcbride. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH