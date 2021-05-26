newsbreak-logo
Barton County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ELLSWORTH...SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL AND NORTHEASTERN BARTON COUNTIES At 503 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles northwest of Holyrood, or 7 miles north of Claflin, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. At 454 pm...a brief tornado was reported 6 miles northwest of Claflin. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Holyrood. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BARTON COUNTY At 522 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Claflin, moving southwest at 15 mph. Gusts to 60 mph have been reported with this storm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hoisington. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH