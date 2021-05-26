newsbreak-logo
NFL

Titans sign Christian DiLauro

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

The Titans added a free agent tackle to the roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of Christian DiLauro. No terms of the deal were part of the announcement. DiLauro was undrafted in 2018 after starting 38 games during his time at the University of Illinois. He signed with the Browns and has also spent time with the 49ers, Texans, and Steelers without appearing in any regular season games.

