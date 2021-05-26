Former Penn State president to serve jail time in connection to Sandusky abuse

(Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(HARRISBURG, Penn.) Penn State’s former president will have to report to jail on Wednesday after his sentence was upheld in connection to covering up Jerry Sandusky’s abuse, according to WHYY.

Graham Spanier will serve two months in county jail and two months of house arrest for his misdemeanor conviction of endangering the welfare of children. Spanier was convicted in 2017 but appeals have kept him out of jail until Wednesday.

Spanier was made aware of Sandusky showering alone with a boy in 2001 after a graduate assistant football coach complained. Spanier has defended his course of non-action by saying the incident was characterized to him as horseplay.

However, an email Spanier wrote at the time stated “the only downside for us is if the message isn’t ‘heard’ and acted upon, and we then become vulnerable for not having reported it.” This showed Spanier knowingly covered up the action.

The 72-year-old did not testify at his trial. He spoke during sentencing and told the judge he regretted not acting more forcefully.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte said that Centre County Correctional Facility will be equipped to handle Spanier’s health issues.

Spanier had open-heart surgery in 2019 and has prostate cancer.