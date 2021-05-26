newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Former Penn State president to serve jail time in connection to Sandusky abuse

Posted by 
Philly Report
Philly Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdEBH_0aCLNneK00
(Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(HARRISBURG, Penn.) Penn State’s former president will have to report to jail on Wednesday after his sentence was upheld in connection to covering up Jerry Sandusky’s abuse, according to WHYY.

Graham Spanier will serve two months in county jail and two months of house arrest for his misdemeanor conviction of endangering the welfare of children. Spanier was convicted in 2017 but appeals have kept him out of jail until Wednesday.

Spanier was made aware of Sandusky showering alone with a boy in 2001 after a graduate assistant football coach complained. Spanier has defended his course of non-action by saying the incident was characterized to him as horseplay.

However, an email Spanier wrote at the time stated “the only downside for us is if the message isn’t ‘heard’ and acted upon, and we then become vulnerable for not having reported it.” This showed Spanier knowingly covered up the action.

The 72-year-old did not testify at his trial. He spoke during sentencing and told the judge he regretted not acting more forcefully.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte said that Centre County Correctional Facility will be equipped to handle Spanier’s health issues.

Spanier had open-heart surgery in 2019 and has prostate cancer.

Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
535
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Sandusky
Person
Graham Spanier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Jail Time#Penn State Football#Sentencing#Penn State#Whyy#Harrisburg#House Arrest#Penn#Appeals#Message#Horseplay#Connection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sports
Related
Harrisburg, PAUS News and World Report

Judge Upholds Penn St. Ex-President Spanier's Jail Sentence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The former Penn State president who was forced out as the school's top administrator when Jerry Sandusky was arrested a decade ago will soon have to report to jail after a judge on Wednesday upheld a sentence issued four years ago. The judge ordered Graham Spanier...
Penn, PAPosted by
AllPennState

Former Penn State President to Begin Prison Sentence in July

Former Penn State President Graham Spanier will serve at least two months in prison after a Pennsylvania judge upheld Spanier's conviction on a child endangerment charge relating to the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Spanier, 72, will report to Centre County Correctional Facility on July 9 for a sentence that will be...
Philadelphia, PAfastphillysports.com

EX-PSU PRESIDENT HEADING TO JAIL ON SANDUSKY-RELATED CHARGE!

Former Penn State president Graham Spanier, who was forced out as the school’s top administrator when Jerry Sandusky was arrested a decade ago, has been ordered to jail in July after a judge upheld a sentence issued four years ago. The judge ordered Spanier to begin serving at least two...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Action News Jax

Cops who kill often catch a break at sentencing time

CHICAGO — (AP) — Throughout the murder trial, prosecutors showed jurors the video seen countless times around the world of the white police officer killing a Black male. And when it was over, the jurors found the officer guilty of murder. That was in 2018. Now, as former Minneapolis Police...
Iowa StateWSLS

Farm laborer convicted in 2018 stabbing death of Iowa runner

IOWA CITY, Iowa – A farm laborer was found guilty Friday in the abduction and killing of an Iowa college student who vanished while out for a run in 2018 and will face life behind bars for a crime that shocked the nation. A 12-member jury unanimously found Cristhian Bahena...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Magic 1470AM

Pennsylvania Parole Board Denies Bill Cosby Petition for Release

Former actor/comedian Billy Cosby, 83, has served more than two years of his three to ten year sentence. This week, the Pennsylvania parole board denied his petition for release. The now disgraced star appeared at a parole hearing on May 11 last week in hopes of being released following his petition for parole. However, it didn't work out quite like he had planned.
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
Audacy

Cosby denied first shot at parole

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Bill Cosby will remain behind bars in Montgomery County. The minimum sentence on his aggravated indecent assault conviction was three years, meaning he is eligible for parole in September. However, a Pennsylvania Parole Board spokeswoman says Cosby was denied parole because he has not taken part...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily News

‘Empire’ star Bryshere Gray to serve jail time after pleading guilty to aggravated assault of wife

Bryshere Gray, a former actor of the hit drama series “Empire,” is experiencing real-life drama with the law. The rapper and actor has reportedly been sentenced to serve time for domestic violence. Gray pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and was sentenced to 10 days in county jail in Arizona, plus three years of probation, according to TMZ. He was also reportedly ordered to pay ...
Corcoran, CAHuffingtonPost

Guards Didn’t Notice After Killer Beheaded Cellmate: Report

CORCORAN, Calif. (AP) — Shortly after the sadistic torture slaying and beheading of a convicted killer in a California prison, apparently at the hands of his cellmate, prison guards making their rounds reported that both men were alive, according to two new reports from the state inspector’s general office. The...
Harrisburg, PAwcn247.com

Judge to weigh Penn St. ex-president Spanier's jail sentence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Penn State president who was forced out as the school’s top administrator after Jerry Sandusky was arrested nearly a decade ago is expected in court for a hearing about his own pending criminal sentence. A Pennsylvania judge will preside over the Wednesday hearing in Harrisburg. He'll determine if and when Graham Spanier must report to jail to begin serving time for endangering the welfare of children. Appeals have allowed him to avoid serving the jail time of at least two months in jail, followed by three months of house arrest. A Penn State spokesperson says Spanier remains a tenured faculty member on administrative leave who is not teaching classes.
Harrisburg, PASaratogian

Judge upholds Penn St. ex-president Spanier's jail sentence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The former Penn State president who was forced out as the school's top administrator when Jerry Sandusky was arrested a decade ago will soon have to report to jail after a judge on Wednesday upheld a sentence issued four years ago. The judge ordered Graham Spanier...