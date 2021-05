Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Disney World Hiring More Cast Members. In our ongoing coverage of job openings, we have a few new listings that Disney has posted. Lifeguards to Housekeeping to Plumbing, and a few in between. Most jobs start between $14.00 and go up from there. Nothing starts lower. Disney has worked out a deal with most unions to be at a $15.00 min wage starting and will be implemented by the end of this year.