Did you know May is Mental Health Awareness Month? There’s still time to take action and help raise awareness, thanks to The SIMS Foundation. The need for mental health and recovery support in the music community has never been greater as ongoing support is needed to continue to meet the increased demand for help. By ensuring musicians, music industry professionals and their dependent families have affordable access to these services, SIMS aims to enhance mental wellness of the community, and make sure the music industry as a whole is taken care of. SIMS Foundation is the only organization of its kind in the country providing behavioral healthcare specifically to these individuals.