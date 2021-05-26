newsbreak-logo
After 60 years in the suburbs, Luckie plans a return to downtown Birmingham

By Hanno van der Bijl
Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 3 days ago
A prominent Birmingham marketing firm is moving back downtown. NextGen BHM: Real Estate and Construction will honor the next generation of leaders in the real estate, development, construction and design industries. These awards will honor individuals under the age of 30 who are already making waves in Birmingham.

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Vacant property off Lakeshore sells in $2.2M deal

A 2-acre vacant piece of property along Lakeshore Parkway recently sold for more than $2.2 million.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Large metro Birmingham company eyes acquisitions

A Bessemer-based manufacturer of custom-built overhead cranes used in both manufacturing and shipping/warehousing facilities is entering a growth phase. DeSHAZO Crane Co. has launched a strategic growth initiative that has prompted company leaders to seek acquisitions not only of crane companies but also of any business that could be a good addition to their portfolio.
Alabama StatePosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Bham multifamily portfolio sells to Alabama investor

An apartment portfolio in Avondale and Crestwood sold for almost twice as much as the seller paid for it a few years ago.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Legal roundup: Birmingham law firm rankings in Chambers USA

Legal Roundup is the BBJ's weekly look at news and notes from the local legal scene. Send items to acoker@bizjournals.com. Chambers USA has recognized multiple Birmingham-based law firms or law firms with offices in Birmingham. The independent legal industry referral guide ranks top attorneys and law firms across the U.S. Rankings for individual attorneys are based on their practice areas and evaluation of their legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness and client service. Law firm rankings relate to a department in the firm and the qualities of the ranked attorneys within that department. Factors and considerations are judged by interviews with those active in the market – mainly clients and other attorneys with whom they work – and by assessing recent work. Chambers USA 2021 ranked more than 8,000 law firms and almost 22,000 lawyers across more than 2,000 practice areas/sectors on a state and national level. These are the firms and attorneys that were recognized in the 2021 edition:
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham automotive conference to feature tech pitch competition

The 2021 Southern Automotive Conference, which will take place from Oct. 13-15 in Birmingham, will feature a pitch competition. The competition will focus on providing companies with a new technology, innovative product or service valuable to the auto industry with the opportunity to earn a $10,000 cash reward and general exposure. Called Innovation Test Track, the competition will culminate with a pitch competition on Oct. 14. Four finalists will make final pitches to a team of expert judges with backgrounds in the automotive industry as well as technology and venture capital.
Alabama StatePosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham, Auburn companies win first Alabama Launchpad competition of 2021

The first Alabama Launchpad of 2021 has concluded with a Birmingham and an Auburn-based startup coming home with prizes. Auburn-based Vulcan Line Tools won the concept stage portion of the competition with at total prize of $25,000. The company offers the Wave Timer, a method for measuring sag, tension and temperature in power lines to reduce costs for electric utilities as well as improve efficiency and ensure power lines are constructed properly.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Magic City Newsmakers: Bluemont Group, Spire, ACIJ, Flying Biscuit Cafe and more

Bluemont Group LLC, alongside the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, made a $2,000 donation to Harvest Community Charities to further its mission to fund 400,000 fresh, nutritious meals to the community in 2021. The new Vestavia Hills restaurant also donated 150 DIY Donut Kits to Harvest Community Charities, 15 dozen donuts to Grandview Hospital, and five dozen donuts and 100 Munchkins to the Rocky Ridge Elementary school on April 20.