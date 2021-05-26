newsbreak-logo
Antrim County, MI

Time to come up with a plan for law enforcement center

By Editorials
antrimreview.net
 3 days ago

Unfortunately, the time of elected officials leading and informing has been replaced by pandering. We all want a safe society. We want criminals off the streets. This comes at a cost. Antrim County law enforcement center has some serious deficiencies. Unfortunately, given the secure construction of a jail, modifications can’t be easily made. The original law enforcement center was built in 1957 and many changes have taken place in the jail business. Most of these modifications were made with bubble gum and wire. The accumulation of all of these necessary changes has come to a tipping point. More fixes need to take place and there is no cost effective ways to band aid any more fixes. It’s time to come up with a plan to replace our aged law enforcement center. Given our boards past frugality, and our current millage, I believe we can replace the law enforcement center without any additional millage.

