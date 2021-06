A giant crane. Several strong arms and backs. Great technique. A big heart. These are all of the ingredients in Fuller Marine Services’ generous donation twice a year to the Boothbay Region YMCA. Every spring the company brings their crane truck and trailer to Camp Knickerbocker to help with the seasonal installation of the boating docks, and then every fall they pull out the docks before Lake Knickerbocker ices over for the winter. The docks are essential to camp programming by allowing our community’s youth to get out on the water in the summer months for swimming, boating, and fishing.