Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Iconic Fountain in Boise’s Ann Morrison Park Scheduled for Removal and Replacement

By Michelle Heart
Posted by 
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're a parent having to constantly trying to hold back your kids from trying to climb into the fountain, you'll love the changes to coming to Ann Morrison Park. If you're a sucker for nostalgia, you're going to be heartbroken. Earlier this week, one of my friends noticed signage...

liteonline.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
962
Followers
1K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fountain#Design#City Parks#Public Parks#Project Music#Signage Set Up#Michelle Heart Mornings#Show#Fall#Nostalgia#Colors#Group Member#This Week#Love#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Google
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Would You Stay The Night At This Charming Idaho Drive-In Theater?

We'd like to think that Idaho is pretty lucky when it comes to the number of historic drive-in theaters that are still standing and the numbers prove it!. According to Driveinmovie.com, Idaho has one of the highest numbers of drive-in theaters per capita. We're lucky to have two of the remaining theaters, Terrace Drive-In and Parma Motor-Vu, nearby. The other five are scattered throughout the state in Idaho Falls, Grangeville, Rexburg, Soda Springs and last, but certainly not least, Driggs.
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Surprises Await With Boise’s Free Book Exchange

Maybe you'll find a surprising read about the history of Idaho's Bigfoot sightings that you never knew you needed. Something new to try that's free!. The Little Free Library works off of the "take a book, return a book" philosophy, and it's caught on so much that there are more than seventy locations now in Boise alone.
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

One of Downtown Boise’s Ugliest Walls Gets Facelift

Have you ever just stopped to stare and watch paint dry? It's the long standing joke, right? Nothing is more boring, allegedly, than watching paint dry. Well, I tried this out for myself the other day and I won't lie--I totally got caught up in it. Maybe watching paint dry isn't so bad, after all?
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

8 Absolutely Terrifying New Reasons No One Should Move to Idaho Right Now

Whoever is marketing Idaho to potential buyers looking to relocate from places like California, Washington and Utah...shame on you. Once you sell someone a home in Idaho and they move in? You'll probably get a 1 star rating on Yelp or Google Reviews because you were TERRIBLY dishonest with your clients. Idaho's actually the most dangerous and miserable state in the nation to relocate to!
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

20 Restaurants Boise Wishes Would Make a Come-Back

Whether they closed in the 90s or within in the last year, these beloved Boise restaurants will always have a little piece of our heart. These were the places we celebrated milestone birthdays at, had our first dates at or just could count on good food and friendly faces for those evenings where the workday sucked so much out of us that we just didn't want to cook. Looking back, it's really quite fascinating to see why some of these favorites closed.
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

The Best Places to Retire in Idaho Are….

Many in Idaho seem to be retiring early or at least are more likely to steer toward a career where they are able to work remotely. Learn more about that here. For many retirement is a time to slow down and reward yourself for decades of work. So where is the best place to retire? Where can retirees enjoy the most out of their retirement time? Stacker analyzed data and rankings to compile a list of the best places to retire in Idaho.
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Baby Superstar 2021 is Here; Submit Your Photos Now

107.9 LITE-FM and JC Penney Portrait Studio are proud to bring back our annual Baby Superstar Photo Contest, finding the cutest most irresistible kids in the Treasure Valley!. Do people constantly tell you that you have the cutest baby they've ever seen? Then it's time to prove it by entering them in 107.9 LITE-FM's search for this year's Baby Superstar! To enter, simply upload a picture of your baby superstar under three years of age. (Birthday must be after 6/25/2018 to qualify for this year's contest.)
Meridian, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Sid’s Garage In Meridian Is Hiring Servers At $30 Per Hour

In early November of 2020 a new restaurant at the Village in Meridian. Who does that? Who opens a new non essential business in the middle of a never seen pandemic?. Apparently Will and Nicole Primavera know something that the rest of us don't because what most of us thought was a huge risk has turned into a huge success. If you've ever tried to get into Sid's Garage for dinner you know what I'm talking about. The place is constantly packed and the food is so next level. When Will was asked to describe the concept for Sid's he told he told Idaho News 6 “if you were walking down a back alley somewhere and you just heard music and saw people coming out, maybe not a sign right you just knew and you went to the music you went to the people that’s what we were going for.”
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

28 Chilling Photos of Downtown Boise In 2020 as Pandemic Begins

It is almost June 2021. What's changed? We typically see our memories on social media with a blink and move on. Those moments seem somewhat painful today. I just recently went to a restaurant for the very first time since the pandemic lockdown started. It was just the essentials for our family in 2020 as we begin to see the daylight on the other side. Do you really remember what happened and what the state of Idaho looked like?
Family RelationshipsPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

5 Mom Types You Will Find at Roaring Springs This Summer

If you see a mom wearing a Dora The Explorer towel around her waist at the water park this summer, there's going to be a perfectly good explanation for it. I'm always amazed at the precision with which moms attack the day and manage the process of being at Roaring Springs. Miraculously, mom is the ultimate tour guide even though she's part of the tour, and she makes complex things look so simple. By the time we reach the water park, we have most likely done these things:
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Lack of Workers in Idaho Forcing Business to Close

My family and I tried to go to dinner on Saturday, tried being the key word there. What was supposed to be a fun dressed up evening turned into waiting in the rain, driving around town and calling what seemed like every restaurant before throwing in the towel and ordering food to-go and eating at home. We even planned ahead, my man called Luciano's Italian Restaurant early in the afternoon. They don't take reservations but they do take call aheads. He let them know that we would be there (three of us) to eat at 7:15. No problem right? Um, turned out to be a big problem. We show up all dressed up and hungry at 7:15 and are told we will need to wait 20 to 30 minutes. Sooooo, we head outside and wait in the rain, and the car, about 45 minutes go by and we haven't heard a thing so decide to try and get in somewhere else.