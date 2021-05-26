newsbreak-logo
Camas, WA

City Administrator Jamal Fox to Resign From Position — Effective July 9

By Ernest Geigenmiller
lacamasmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMAS, WA – Camas City Administrator Jamal Fox announced today that he will be resigning from the City, effective 5 pm, Friday, July 9. “The City of Camas has been a great opportunity for me as your City Administrator. Former Mayor Barry McDonnell, staff and the community have been welcoming, and I think we have accomplished a lot in my time here,” Fox said. “It is my belief that the organization is stronger with the enhanced processes and the right leaders in the right places to continue the great work we began together. I am encouraged by the team and excited about the future opportunities that exist for this City.”

lacamasmagazine.com
