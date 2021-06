Fifty years ago on Thursday, President Nixon declared a “War on Drugs.” In a special address to Congress, he promised a coordinated federal response to drug addiction, which he described as a “national emergency” that “destroys lives, destroys families, and destroys communities.” Five decades and hundreds of billions of dollars later, the War on Drugs has done nothing to curb addiction. Instead, it has destroyed the lives, families, and communities of millions of Americans, disproportionately people of color, who have been incarcerated for drug offenses.