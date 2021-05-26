Cancel
NextUp: The Philly Biotech Company Developing an In Vivo Approach to CAR T-Cell Therapy

By Laura Brzyski
Cover picture for the articleInterius BioTherapeutics just raised $76 million in seed funding to advance their clinical testing. Sign up to stay on top of Philly's growing health innovation scene. “NextUp” is a weekly NextHealth PHL feature that highlights the local leaders, organizations and research shaping the Greater Philadelphia region’s life sciences ecosystem. Email [email protected] with pitches for NextUp.

