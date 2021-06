Arizona knows what it’s up against in the Tucson Regional. Whether that will help the Wildcats advance in the NCAA Tournament remains to be seen. Arizona drew the No. 5 seed in the field Monday, and, as expected, will open regional play against Grand Canyon. The first pitch is slated for 7 p.m. Friday at Hi Corbett Field. The 1 p.m. matchup pits Oklahoma State against UC Santa Barbara — teams the UA faced in the 2016 College World Series.