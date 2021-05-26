Two Parked Vehicles Damaged In Jefferson Accident Tuesday

Two parked vehicles sustained damages in a Jefferson accident Tuesday. The Jefferson Police Department responded to the scene in the 100 block of North Locust Street at approximately 4:23 p.m. Chelse Sanderson of Jefferson was southbound in a 2018 Dodge Caravan when she struck a 2019 Ford Fusion that was angle parked near the redemption center. The impact pushed the Fusion into another vehicle beside it, a 1990 Dodge Dakota. There was an estimated $2,000 in damage to the Caravan, $8,000 in damage to the Fusion and another $1,000 in damage to the Dakota. Sanderson was cited for failure to maintain control.