newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Travelers plan to get vaccinated before hitting the road

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

With COVID-19 positive cases declining, Americans are eagerly looking for some rest and relaxation — and 85% of travelers planning a vacation between now and the fall say they will be vaccinated before leaving home, according to AAA Northeast. With Memorial Day approaching, an estimated 37 million Americans will travel...

romesentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tourism Industry#Vaccinations#Fall Travelers#Road Trips#Travel Destinations#Summer Vacation#Vacation Home#Americans#Aaa Northeast#Government Affairs#Vacation Trips#Domestic Destinations#Hotels#Domestic Locations#Spring#Restrictions#People#Memorial Day#Covid 19 Positive Cases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
TravelPosted by
Forbes

Finally Vaccinated? Hit The Road Or Sky For A Vaxication

About 75 million Americans are fully vaccinated against Covid. As the number continues to rise, more and more people want to get out of the house and take what has been called a “vaxication” or post-vaccination trip. A recent poll by Medjet/WORTH shows that few travelers plan on sitting home...
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Pent-up Demand Ready to Be Unlocked As Travelers Hit the Road to Look for New Experiences

Expedia Group reveals key insights shaping post-pandemic travel decisions, including emerging behaviors on searching and booking to new expectations on transportation and on-property experiences. The research, called “What Travelers Want in 2021,” surveyed 16,000 respondents in eight markets. The research was first launched in 2020 and tracks traveler preferences presenting new data year-over-year.
Traveldailyfly.com

State leaders urge drivers to plan ahead when it comes to fueling up as surge in road travel expected throughout the travel season

OLYMPIA, Wash. --- Memorial Day is approaching, bringing with it the unofficial launch of the spring and summer travel season. While air travel is steadily increasing, a larger-than-average number of travelers are expected to travel by car due to the pandemic. State leaders are encouraging travelers to plan ahead as the increased demand comes at a time fuel stations nationwide are grappling with delays in fuel delivery caused by an ongoing shortage of truck drivers.
Economybusinesstravelnews.com

Concur Study: Business Travelers Willing to Hit Road, But on Their Terms

As the corporate travel industry begins to emerge from more than a year of Covid-induced hibernation, a vast majority of business travelers are willing to hit the road within the next year—but are putting the onus on their employers to implement measures that enable them to do so safely and comfortably, according to a new survey from SAP Concur.
Economyhotelbusiness.com

AmEx report: Business travelers eager to get back on the road

The new Back to Blue Skies report from American Express and American Express Global Business Travel found that business travel is an important driver in building in-person connections, a company’s culture and career development, and can lead to increased profit and revenue. Corporate travelers and decision makers at U.S. businesses of all sizes and across a variety of industries participated in the survey, which highlights the sentiment around the benefits of business travel.
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

Memorial Day holiday travel: Worst days and times to hit the road

WASHINGTON - Millions of people will travel this year during the extended Memorial Day holiday weekend. AAA Mid-Atlantic says 34 million Americans are planning road trips – up over 50 percent from last year. Another nearly 2.5 million Americans will board airplanes this Memorial Day. Travel experts say that because...
Worldchatnewstoday.ca

Canada’s largest airlines push Ottawa for clear plan for vaccinated travellers

OTTAWA — Canada’s largest airlines are renewing their call for a clear plan from Ottawa on resuming international travel after the European Union moved to reopen for vaccinated tourists. EU ambassadors today agreed to a plan that would allow fully vaccinated travellers to visit the 27-nation bloc, as well as...
Beauty & FashionMarie Claire

25 Road Trip Essentials to Pack Before You Hit the Gas

With so many of us eager to travel again, the road trip is back in style for summer 2021. The playbook is different when you're on the road: You don't have to worry about squeezing your possessions into TSA compliant carry-ons or hoarding bottles of travel-sized shampoos. Instead, a variety of snacks, some good tunes, and creature comforts like socks and blankets take top priority. It's like they say—the journey is half the fun. But before you hit the gas, make sure you're fully (maybe even overly) prepared for said journey. Before you take on the open road, make sure you've got the essential essentials like a spare tire, some jumper cables, and an emergency kit. From there, equip yourself with an arsenal of goods—both practical and frivolous— that will keep you and your road trip pals ever so calm, cool, and collected. Ahead we've got everything you need for a smooth road ahead.
Philadelphia, PADaily Local News

On the road again – Philly-area residents are bringing travel back with plans for Memorial Day weekend

PHILADELPHIA—Travel is making a comeback. As proof, approximately 450,000 people living in the Philadelphia 5 county area will bring travel back and venture 50 miles or more from their homes during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, AAA Mid-Atlantic is projecting. Ninety-four percent of those traveling will do so by automobile. Many people are feeling more comfortable traveling as COVID rates are decreasing in the U.S. and the country continues to take steps to put the pandemic behind us.
TravelPosted by
FOX26

Travel numbers climb as Americans hit the road for holiday

Americans hit the road in near-record numbers at the start of the Memorial Day weekend, as their eagerness to break free from coronavirus confinement overcame higher prices for flights, gasoline and hotels. More than 1.8 million people went through U.S. airports on Thursday, and the number was widely expected to...
Travel1230kfjb.com

Hitting The Road

The holiday weekend ahead is projected to be one of the busiest for Iowa’s highways in many months. Imagine that…! Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for Triple-A Iowa, says they’re predicting more than 37-million people nationwide will be traveling over the three-day Memorial Day weekend. There’s “pent-up demand” for travel this weekend, with growing confidence as more people are getting vaccinated.
TravelClock Online

Travel Advisors Smooth the Way for Post-Pandemic Getaways

- As travel opportunities reopen with increasing COVID-19 vaccinations and a decline in cases, eager travelers are booking post-pandemic trips to connect with friends and family, celebrate a special occasion, or just get out of the house. However, after years of making their own travel arrangements online, many potential travelers...
Traveljohnnyjet.com

12 Tips and Hacks For Memorial Day Weekend Travel

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Memorial Day weekend is my favorite weekend of the year for a few reasons:. 1. It’s the unofficial kickoff to summer and growing up in Connecticut, it created...
TravelTODAY.com

Busiest travel weekend since before the pandemic gets underway

As Memorial Day weekend begins, tens of millions of Americans are jumping at the chance to finally enjoy a change of scenery for the first time since before the pandemic. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the nation’s busiest.
TravelPoints and Travel

4 Ways to Avoid Stress When You Take a Vacation

Planning for a vacation can be daunting. Whether you are going solo, with friends, or with family, this is something that can quickly drain you physically and mentally. Planning can be overwhelming as you have to think of getting a visa, booking accommodation and flights, what activities to indulge in, what spots to take pictures at, or the restaurants to visit.
Public Healthwvxu.org

Still Somewhat Leary Of COVID, Travelers Hit The Road

Expect heavy traffic this weekend as Memorial Day travel inches back to pre-pandemic levels. And it's only the beginning. A new AAA survey finds 61 percent of Ohioans are considering or planning to take a trip this summer. The start of summer travel kicks off this weekend and AAA Spokeswoman...
Cell Phonesmelvillereview.com

‎travel + Leisure On The App Retailer

Start with a go to to your local office to plan your next vacation. When it’s time to take a trip, Army Family and MWR is prepared to help make it the most effective getaway ever. Whether you’re heading for the seaside, able to take a cruise or are destined for a week at a great theme park, we’re here to help. Marriott Bonvoy™, the newly combined travel loyalty program changing Marriott Rewards and SPG, provides you infinite experiences and world-class rewards. Earn and redeem factors for all of your travels at Four Points motels worldwide. One 12 months after COVID-19 issues brought on the largest month-to-month decline in airline passenger demand in history, North Dakota’s airports continue to recuperate from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, based on the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission.
TravelParents Magazine

6 Conservation Vacation Destinations Where Wildlife and Families Both Win

There is mud everywhere on this little girl. Mud on her head, mud on her back, mud oozing between her toes. As she plops herself into the heart of a deep, gloopy, puddle of dirt, there's a sloppy rainfall of chocolate-colored droplets that elicit grunts of delight. The girl I'm watching luckily isn't my daughter, but a rescued 3-year-old elephant living in pachyderm delight at Thailand's Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp. This 2-ton toddler is having the time of her life in the muddy depths, and I have a front row seat of her sloppy hijinks from my Jungle Bubble room, an eco-friendly, transparent dome that's one of the newest conservation accommodations in the world.