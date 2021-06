We’ve all been there. A cute guy in your Zoom math class catches your eye. Intrigued, you pin his video. Though you’ve only seen him from the waist up, you’re certain by his torso alone that he’s the one for you. Besides, what’s the worst that could happen? You find out that he skips leg day? Or that he’s prone to wearing paisley-printed cowboy boots? These are small risks to take in the great game of romance.