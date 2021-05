EDMONTON, AB, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Alberta's community pharmacists have rapidly surpassed One Million COVID-19 vaccinations since the first group of 100 pharmacies began receiving vaccine back in March of this year. Since then, access to COVID-19 vaccine expanded to include over 1200 community pharmacies working as quickly as possible to administer vaccine to as many eligible Albertans as the vaccine supply allows. As of May 23rd, 2021, Alberta's community pharmacists had administered 1,024,852 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 40% of all COVID-19 vaccines delivered in the province.