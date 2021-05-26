newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Head and neck cancer cells hijack nearby healthy tissue, promoting further invasion of cancer cells

By University of Michigan
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp to half of patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma will experience tumor recurrence or new tumors—tumors that often spread and are difficult to treat. A team of scientists led by the University of Michigan School of Dentistry identified a mechanism by which head and neck cancer cells subvert adjacent normal tissue, allowing small clusters of cancer cells to burrow beneath the healthy tissue.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Head And Neck Cancer#Tumor Cells#Human Cells#Human Tissue#Genes#The Donald A Kerr#Human Cancer Cells#Healthy Cells#Nearby Healthy Tissue#Oral Cancer#Squamous Cell Carcinoma#Lateral Invasion#Tumor Recurrence#Mice#Metastasis#Oral Pathology#Normal Epithelium#Laboratory Studies#Dmbt1 Expression
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Tumors
Related
Cancersciworthy.com

Killer T-cells are capable of destroying certain cancer cells

Scientists determined that Killer T-cells can eradicate tumors by causing cell death, meaning they play an important role in the fight against cancer. Did you know that scientists have actually found cells that can assassinate specific cancerous cells? Scientists have found many ways to treat cancer but have never managed to get rid of it without causing any negative side effects in the patient. The purpose of this study was for scientists to determine if immune cells called Killer T-cells played a significant role in the fight against cancer, and minimize treatment side effects.
CancerEurekAlert

Immune cells promote proinflammatory fatty liver disease

German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) A particular type of dendritic cell is responsible for the tissue damage that occurs in non-alcoholic steatohepatits (NASH) in mice and humans. The dendritic cells cause aggressive, proinflammatory behavior in T cells, as now discovered by researchers from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in collaboration with colleagues from Israeli research institutes. Blocking these dendritic cells alleviates symptoms in mice. This type of approach might also prevent the development of serious liver damage in NASH patients.
Sciencehealio.com

Age, cell concentration may impact connective tissue progenitor prevalence, concentration

Published results showed younger age and high cell concentration in bone marrow aspirate may positively impact connective tissue progenitor prevalence and concentration. Nicolas S. Piuzzi, MD, and colleagues aspirated iliac crest bone marrow from 436 patients during elective total hip or knee arthroplasty and recorded patient age, sex, race, BMI, the presence of osteoporosis and cell concentration. Researchers plated bone marrow-derived nucleated cells and performed a colony-forming unit analysis on day 6.
Cancermedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Shrimp-inspired camera can ‘see’ cancer cells during surgery

Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are touting a shrimp-inspired camera that can visualize cancer cells during surgery. Electrical and computer engineering professor Viktor Gruev led a study to observe how the camera, inspired by the mantis shrimp, works with tumor-targeted drugs to see cancer in animal and human patients, according to a report on the university’s website. The researchers published the study in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Antitumor Effects of Baicalein and Its Mechanism via TGFPathway in Cervical Cancer HeLa Cells.

Gang Yu, Lizhen Chen, Yuanhua Hu, Zhen Yuan, Yao Luo, Yuanhuan Xiong. Background: Due to dual-regulating carcinogenesis, the TGFpathway is an ideal and alternative tumor target. Natural flavonoids possess the similar structures to estrogen and could exert an important benefit to cervical cancer. The present study aimed to screen the inhibitor of TGFpathway from natural flavonoids and evaluate the function and mechanism of the TGFpathway inhibitor on cervical cancer.
CancerDOT med

Unnecessary imaging costs head and neck cancer patients $9,600 a year

Prescribing follow-up imaging for head and neck cancer patients who show no signs of cancer recurrence can leave them paying tens of thousands of dollars, according to a new single-center analysis. Researchers at NorthShore University HealthSystem say such scanning should only be administered to those that show any signs of...
CancerPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Combo Drugs Kill Cancer

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 75,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with kidney cancer this year. In early stages, the cancer can be treatable, but treatment gets tricky when the cancer has spread. Courtney Doyle has details on a combination therapy that is stopping cancer...
HealthNature.com

Correction: SOX18 promotes gastric cancer metastasis through transactivating MCAM and CCL7

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-020-1378-1In the original version of this article, the authors noted that they accidentally misplaced the data belonging to Fig. 5F when assembling the figure. The amended version of Fig. 5F is provided below. This change does not affect the results or conclusions reported in the manuscript. The authors sincerely apologize for any inconvenience we caused.
Philadelphia, PAEurekAlert

Low on antibodies, blood cancer patients can fight off COVID-19 with T cells

PHILADELPHIA--Antibodies aren't the only immune cells needed to fight off COVID-19 -- T cells are equally important and can step up to do the job when antibodies are depleted, suggests a new Penn Medicine study of blood cancer patients with COVID-19 published in Nature Medicine. The researchers found that blood cancer patients with COVID-19 who had higher CD8 T cells, many of whom had depleted antibodies from cancer treatments, were more than three times likelier to survive than patients with lower levels of CD8 T cells.
CancerMedicalXpress

New single-cell analysis tool links immune cells to kidney cancer recurrence

The immune nature of kidney cancer stands out when compared to other cancers: More immune cells infiltrate kidney cancers than most other solid tumors, and kidney cancer is one of the most responsive malignancies to today's immunotherapy regimens. But despite treatment, many patients with clear cell renal carcinoma—the most common...
CancerScience Now

Dendritic cell targeting with Fc-enhanced CD40 antibody agonists induces durable antitumor immunity in humanized mouse models of bladder cancer

You are currently viewing the abstract. Intravesical immunotherapy using Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) attenuated bacteria delivered transurethrally to the bladder has been the standard of care for patients with high-risk non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) for several decades. BCG therapy continues to be limited by high rates of disease recurrence and progression, and patients with BCG-unresponsive disease have few effective salvage therapy options besides radical cystectomy, highlighting a need for new therapies. We report that the immune-stimulatory receptor CD40 is highly expressed on dendritic cells (DCs) within the bladder tumor microenvironment of orthotopic bladder cancer mouse models, recapitulating CD40 expression by DCs found in human disease. We demonstrate that local CD40 agonism in mice with orthotopic bladder cancer through intravesical delivery of anti-CD40 agonist antibodies drives potent antitumor immunity and induces pharmacodynamic effects in the bladder tumor microenvironment, including a reduction in CD8+ T cells with an exhausted phenotype. We further show that type 1 conventional DCs (cDC1) and CD8+ T cells are required for both bladder cancer immune surveillance and anti-CD40 agonist antibody responses. Using orthotopic murine models humanized for CD40 and Fcγ receptors, we demonstrate that intravesical treatment with a fully human, Fc-enhanced anti-CD40 agonist antibody (2141-V11) induces robust antitumor activity in both treatment-naïve and treatment-refractory settings, driving long-term systemic antitumor immunity with no evidence of systemic toxicity. These findings support targeting CD40-expressing DCs in the bladder cancer microenvironment through an intravesical agonistic antibody approach for the treatment of NMIBC.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Ginsenoside CK induces apoptosis of human cervical cancer HeLa cells by regulating autophagy and endoplasmic reticulum stress.

Ginsenoside CK induces apoptosis of human cervical cancer HeLa cells by regulating autophagy and endoplasmic reticulum stress. Qi Yin, Hua Chen, Run-Hui Ma, Yuan-Yuan Zhang, Miao-Miao Liu, Kiran Thakur, Jian-Guo Zhang, Zhao-Jun Wei. Article Affiliation:. Qi Yin. Abstract:. Ginsenoside CK (GCK), as a metabolite of ginsenoside Rb1, has been studied...
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Pancreatic Cancer May Succumb to “Dual Cell” Approach

To fight pancreatic cancer more effectively, we should do more than attack cancer cells. We should also attack their collaborators, cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs). By widening the fight to encompass CAFs—cells that create fibrotic fortresses around pancreatic tumors—we may finally overcome a disease that has been known to withstand the most determined sieges.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Epigenetic Age Acceleration Up in Head and Neck Cancer

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with head and neck cancer have increased epigenetic age acceleration (EAA), which is associated with fatigue and inflammation, according to a study published online May 24 in Cancer. Canhua Xiao, R.N., Ph.D., from the Emory University School of Nursing in Atlanta, and...
CancerScience Daily

When cancer cells 'put all their eggs in one basket'

Normal cells usually have multiple solutions for fixing problems that may arise. But cancer cells may 'put all their eggs in one basket,' getting rid of all backup plans and depending on just one solution. Researchers discovered that a particular type of blood cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, came to depend on a single DNA repair method. They developed a drug that shut down the remaining pathway in lab-grown cells.
CancerPhys.org

Scientists discover how to trick cancer cells to consume toxic drugs

New research led by a team at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) points to a promising strategy to boost tumors' intake of cancer drugs, thereby increasing the effectiveness of chemotherapy treatments. The group's findings are published in Nature Nanotechnology. Getting enough anticancer drugs into a tumor is often difficult, and a...