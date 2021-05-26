newsbreak-logo
California State

A comprehensive profile of California's 'homegrown' coronavirus

By Gladstone Institutes
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January 2021, reports of a new coronavirus variant that had emerged in California raised many concerns. Preliminary data suggested that it is more transmissible than the unmutated strains of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) from which it evolved. Now, a multifaceted collaboration between researchers at UC San Francisco,...

#Lab Tests#Health Data#Infection Control#Health Research#Center Of Disease Control#Uc San Francisco#Gladstone Institutes#Next#Antibodies#Prevalence#Mutations#Infect Human Cells#Predominant Variants#Collaboration#Transmission#Patient Data#Covid 19 Variants#Vaccination#Lab Experiments#Animal Models
Related
Bozeman, MTBillings Gazette

MSU researchers publish study on coronavirus variant

BOZEMAN — As more contagious and potentially lethal versions of the pandemic-causing coronavirus make headlines, Montana State University scientists have some good news: A local variant appears to undermine, not enhance, the pathogen's ability to overcome the human immune system. As part of a global effort to monitor for mutations...
Sciencekentlive.news

Expect 'super mutant' coronavirus variants in coming months, warns expert

So-called "super mutant" variants of coronavirus may emerge as more people are vaccinated, an expert has warned. Professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, Professor Ravi Gupta, said that while this would not necessarily be a bad thing, the virus would try to become more efficient at transmission by doing some "very unexpected things" in the coming months.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Public HealthCumberland Times-News

Dr. Rosario Gonzaga | How has COVID-19 affected primary health care?  

Marylanders are no longer required to wear masks in most settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, people in West Virginia and Pennsylvania are also mostly free from wearing masks. Does this mean the pandemic is over?. First, it’s essential...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Review Shows COVID-19 Symptoms Often Linger

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 symptoms frequently persist beyond the acute phase of infection, according to a systematic review published online May 26 in JAMA Network Open. Tahmina Nasserie, M.P.H., from Stanford University in California, and colleagues conducted a systematic review to examine the frequency and variety...
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Mayo Clinic Q And A: How different types of COVID-19 vaccines work

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I know COVID-19 has been around now for over a year, but I'm still confused by the different types of vaccines, including messenger RNA and vector vaccines. Can you explain how these vaccines work and the differences between these vaccines?. ANSWER: COVID-19 vaccines can help you develop...
Public Healthhealthday.com

FDA Approves Third COVID-19 Antibody Treatment for Emergency Use

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A third antibody treatment designed to keep high-risk COVID-19 patients from being hospitalized was approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. Importantly, in lab tests, the newly authorized drug, dubbed sotrovimab, neutralized the highly infectious virus variant...
California StateOCRegister

California’s Green Cities

How Irvine was master-planned to be one of America’s most livable cities. Everything was coming up green in the spring of 1970. In April, Americans would celebrate the first Earth Day, marking the dawn of the global environmental movement. In Washington, the White House was finalizing plans for a new Environmental Protection Agency and Clean Air Act. General Motors had just promised “pollution-free cars” by 1980. And 50 miles south of Los Angeles, Irvine Company executives were unfurling plans for a brand-new, green city.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Six Words That Could End the Pandemic

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic is so close yet so far, with more than 50% of Americans having received at least one vaccine—but some of the rest hesitant to get one at all. That may mean we're stuck with this virus forever…unless minds can be changed. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on MSNBC to discuss how we can come together and defeat coronavirus. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 98 Symptoms To Watch For Even After Vaccination.