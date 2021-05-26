Front-Line Staff Member Is First To Receive MRHC Outstanding Employee Award

Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC) has created a new award to recognize Outstanding Employees and announced their first ever recipient. Patient Access Manager, Sarah Lorenzen, is being recognized for the high-level quality work and extra duties she takes on in her role with a positive attitude, exceptional dependability and the creation of a positive work environment. Lorenzen and her staff members are the first encounter patients have when entering the facility and the support, caring attitude and smiles they present have not gone unnoticed. “Sarah is a caring individual that comes to work every day with a smile on her face,” wrote one nominator. “She is compassionate to her patients and she has a sense of humor.” Another reported she has the respect of the staff and department heads she works with and is an example of the type of employee any facility would want to have on their team. Others write that Lorenzen will drop what she is doing to willingly help others and she and her team were an integral part of the smooth administration during COVID-19 vaccination clinics. And she does all of this while still being called “the most pleasant person to be around.”