The long-awaited reveal of the battery-electric Ford F-150 Lightning is hours away, with Ford ready to take the covers off its next electric model. We got a glimpse of the front design of the truck yesterday when President Joe Biden visited Dearborn, Michigan, and went for a spin in the truck, revealing a few details of its interior as well as the weight of its battery—1800s lbs, according to the President—giving industry watchers some clue as to the truck's range. (It will be long).