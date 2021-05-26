newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forestport, NY

Pink granite quarry proposed near White Lake

By Megan Plete Postol
Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Property owners in the White Lake area of the southern Adirondacks are concerned about a proposed pink granite quarry project. News broke about the project last week via social media when property owner Devan Cornish posted in the Forestport NY Community (friends) about a letter he received from the Adirondack Park Agency (APA), informing him as an adjoining land owner that the APA had received a permit application for a quarry on the East side of Route 28 in White Lake.

romesentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodgate, NY
City
Forestport, NY
City
White Lake, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pollution#East Lake#Water Conservation#State Property#Property Owner#Public Property#Social Media#Agencies#The Planning Board#Dec#Granite Quarry#Stone Quarry Road#Pink#Adjoining Property Owners#Stone Dust#Mining Regulations#Southern#Woodhull Creek#Parking#Yellow Perch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Saranac Lake, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Shut out

In Saranac Lake and around the Adirondacks, a crisis of affordable rentals worsens. Open up the popular house-hunting site Zillow and search for rentals in Saranac Lake. You might, as I did on a recent search, come up with a surprising answer: “No matching results. Try changing your search.” In other words: No available apartments here; move along.
Essex County, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

The secret to addressing Adirondack overuse

The Adirondacks have long been a mecca for outdoor recreation, but over the past several years the increase in visitor use has been nothing short of overwhelming. I know this mainly from friends and colleagues who live and work there, trying to protect its special values, but I also know it from where I lived and worked for 34 years at Acadia National Park, where the park and island communities are trying to cope with the very same and very recent flood tide of people at an already very popular destination. How can you protect the Adirondacks’ natural resource base, continue to provide spectacular visitor experiences and have thriving communities that retain the quality of life that most residents want, those tangible and intangible values that those who live in places like Acadia and the Adirondacks cherish?
PoliticsAdirondack Daily Enterprise

State tree cutting reined in

It was bound to happen one of these days. State agencies have been playing a little fast and loose with New York’s constitutional protections for the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserves for a long time. The state consistently lets itself off the hook for violations it would punish a private citizen for.
Elizabethtown, NYPress-Republican

AdkAction selects 11 sites for Pollinator Project

KEESEVILLE – This summer, AdkAction's Mobile Pollinator Garden Trailer AKA “Pollinator-Mobile” will bushwhack the Adirondacks, planting community pollinator gardens and leaving blooms, bees, and butterflies in its wake. “We are going to take our mobile pollinator garden trailer out throughout the communities to plant the gardens,” Brittany Christenson, executive director,...
Saranac, NYadirondackalmanack.com

A bag of hammers

This spring, I paddled out across Kiwassa Lake to see the volunteers at Lean2Rescue put the finishing touches on a newly restored lean-to shelter. They had moved it, piece by piece, from Middle Saranac Lake, so they could replace the roof and some rotting logs at the base. And they left in its place a new lean-to for Middle Saranac.
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Indian Lake, NYadirondackalmanack.com

Looking for fellow trackers

“Do you know where to find people who are involved in the science and “hobby”Or practice of animal tracking? Some trackers are hunters, but most are not. I am a person who has always enjoyed looking at tracks and sign for the story they tell, but in the past 3 years I have dug deeper into the techniques of positive ID and deeper knowledge through some amazing books, and going on tracking walks with experts. I have the 120 year old family farmhouse in Indian Lake and find unlimited places for remarkable tracking walks.”
Lake George, NYadirondackalmanack.com

AA-Stefanik-Number-3a

Peter Bauer is the Executive Director of Protect the Adirondacks. He has been working in various capacities on Adirondack Park environmental issues since the mid-1980s, including stints as the Executive Director of the Residents' Committee to Protect the Adirondacks and FUND for Lake George as well as on the staff of the Commission on the Adirondacks in the Twenty-First Century. He also worked at Adirondack Life Magazine. He served as Chair of the Town of Lake George Zoning Board of Appeals and has served on numerous advisory boards for management of the Adirondack Park and Forest Preserve.
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
Lowville, NYnny360.com

The Arc seeking funds to ‘Raise the Roof’

LOWVILLE — The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter’s “Raise the Roof” capital campaign received a big boost from the Cloudsplitter Foundation. The Sacranac Lake-based foundation’s primary purpose is “to improve the environment, both physical and cultural, in the Adirondacks to make life easier, healthier, and more rewarding for the people who live there.” To that end, the foundation donated a $25,000 matching grant to the nonprofit, which is in need of a new roof for its Progress Industries Building, 7688 Forest Ave.
Essex, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Northern N.Y. rail crossing work to bring minor delays

SARANAC LAKE | Motorists in Essex and Franklin counties may soon have minor delays as state crews work to remove several railroad crossings in the Adirondacks as part of an ongoing project. The New York State Department of Transportation said crews are scheduled to begin rail crossing removals on several...
Verona Beach, NYObserver-Dispatch

Parkway Center opening Verona Beach location to provide programs, services to seniors

After more than 60 years serving those 50 and older in Oneida and Herkimer counties, the Parkway Center is ready to open a second location in Verona Beach. The Parkway Center at the Beach, located at 6734 Route 13, will open its fitness center Monday, May 17, by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. In-person programming is scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 1.
Oneida County, NYOneida Dispatch

Oneida County accepting applications for Summer Youth Work Programs

Oneida County, N.Y. — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced that as part of its pandemic recovery efforts, Oneida County will operate two major summer programs at full capacity this year. The Oneida County College Student Corps, a signature county initiative that matches students with internships, did not operate in...