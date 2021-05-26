Pink granite quarry proposed near White Lake
Property owners in the White Lake area of the southern Adirondacks are concerned about a proposed pink granite quarry project. News broke about the project last week via social media when property owner Devan Cornish posted in the Forestport NY Community (friends) about a letter he received from the Adirondack Park Agency (APA), informing him as an adjoining land owner that the APA had received a permit application for a quarry on the East side of Route 28 in White Lake.romesentinel.com