Cole Irvin was not expected to be much of a factor for the Oakland A’s. At best, he appeared to be a depth piece for the rotation in Triple-A or a long reliever at the major league level, no one that the team would rely upon for important innings. However, that was before Irvin impressed in spring training, leapfrogging over several other candidates to win the fifth starter role once it was determined that A.J. Puk would not be ready for the start of the season.