Consumer health: What do you know about Lou Gehrig's Disease?

Your body is talking to you all the time. That ache in your leg? It's your knee saying, maybe wear a brace. That weird acid reflux? It's your belly saying, no meatballs before bed. That dry cough? It could be a cold, but better get tested for COVID-19 just in case. Serious health problems don't always announce themselves with the most familiar, well-publicized symptoms. Instead, they can show up with the equivalent of a whisper—subtle signals in your body that are easily overlooked, or attributed to other, more minor conditions. These are the most common "silent" signs of major health issues. Here's what to look for, and what to do about them.