Consumer health: What do you know about Lou Gehrig's Disease?
May is ALS Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about Lou Gehrig's disease, which is also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control. More than 5,000 people are diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis each year, and the average life expectancy is two to five years, according to The ALS Association.medicalxpress.com