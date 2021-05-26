newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

AAA warns of potentially deadly days for teen drivers

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Due to lifting pandemic restrictions and a greater desire to get outside, AAA believes this could be a deadly summer for accidents involving teenage drivers. Every year, AAA highlights what they call the “100 Deadliest Days”, the summer period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there are more motor vehicle accidents than during the rest of the year. And with a lot of COVID-19 restrictions lifting just in time for summer vacation, AAA is warning that the dangers for teen drivers might be increased this year.

romesentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Labor Day#Marijuana#Memorial Day#Dangerous Driving#Motor Vehicle Accidents#Traffic Deaths#Aaa Northeast#Government Affairs#Teen Drivers#Teenage Drivers#Crashes#Dangerous Behavior#Teens#Aggressive Driving#Risky Behavior#Pandemic Restrictions#Posted Speed Limits#Covid 19 Restrictions#Impairment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Internetcapecod.com

AAA Launches Safe Driving Social Media Campaign Aimed at Teens

HYANNIS – AAA is launching a safe driving summer-long social media campaign starting on Memorial Day, May 31. The campaign is focusing on encouraging good driving habits in teens, hoping to cut back on the number of deaths related to reckless driving this summer. According to AAA Northeast, 7,038 people...
Trafficautobodynews.com

Pedestrian Deaths Soar in 2020 Despite Precipitous Drop in Driving During Pandemic

What drove this surge? The likely culprits are dangerous driving like speeding, drunk and drugged driving, and distraction, which were rampant on U.S. roads during the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with infrastructure issues that have prioritized the movement of motor vehicles over walking and bicycling for many years. In March, GHSA...
Technologyjdpower.com

What is Teen Driver Technology?

Since 2015, General Motors has been offering Teen Driver technology in its vehicles. Teen Driver is a free feature, a built-in system that coaches young drivers to develop safe habits when they are behind the steering wheel and produces a driving report card to parents following a teen’s use of the family car, truck, or SUV.
Carsrecordargusnews.com

AAA: More bicyclists plus increased drivers could equal danger

According to AAA., while driving dropped in 2020 due to the pandemic, bicycling and e-bikes gained in popularity — setting up a potentially dangerous combination of more cyclists on the road as driving returns to pre-pandemic levels. Nationally, bicyclists killed in crashes with vehicles increased 36 percent from 2010 to 2018 with most of them occurring among male riders 20 […]
PoliticsIdaho State Journal

As holiday approaches, officials warn drivers of '100 Deadliest Days'

Memorial Day marks the start of the “100 Deadliest Days” on Idaho roads, and the Idaho Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be safe. The unofficial start to summer marks the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there is an increase in fatal crashes, and Idaho Department of Transportation news release said.
KidsThe Decatur Daily

Got a teen driver? Follow these guidelines

Good parenting approaches can and should vary to suit the personalities and situations of a family. Some parents hand out smartphones and cash freely and give homework the lightest inspection; others restrict the use of electronics, assign chores without pay and go over schoolwork line by line. When it comes...
Carsstaradvertiser.com

Drinking and driving — or even boating — don’t mix, MADD says

Mothers Against Drunk Driving, MADD Hawaii, is urging everyone to designate a non-drinking driver if alcohol is in their Memorial Day weekend plans whether riding on the highways or waterways. During the 2019 Memorial Day weekend, 172 people died on the nation’s highways, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed.
CarsKSAT 12

These are the best cars for teen drivers, safety advocates say

SAN ANTONIO – For families looking for a graduation gift on wheels or transportation to that summer job, lists of cars that check the boxes for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports can be a good starting point. Inexperience and immaturity make teen drivers among the riskiest,...
Traffic AccidentsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Best Used Cars for Teen Drivers Under $20,000

Just in time for graduation, two of the most trusted names in auto reliability and safety are teaming up with brand new recommendations for safe, reliable and affordable used cars for teenage drivers. Using Consumer Reports’ expertise in performance and reliability and crash test data from the Insurance Institute for...
PoliticsChronicle-Telegram

State agencies, AAA encourage safe and sober driving over Memorial Day

The Ohio Department of Transportation, the State Highway Patrol and AAA are urging drivers to prepare for holiday traffic for the coming Memorial Day weekend. 2020 was a record low year for holiday travel, but AAA is predicting a 57 percent increase in the number of Ohioans traveling this Memorial Day weekend, and a 52 percent increase in the number of Ohioans taking holiday road trips.
Vermont Statesuncommunitynews.com

Teen driver accidentally strikes tree; no injuries

BRISTOL | On May 16, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Briggs Hill Road and Deerleap View Road in the town of Bristol. The operator was identified as Weston Allred, 19, of Bristol. An investigation by police revealed Allred was traveling westbound on Briggs Hill Road when the sun obstructed his vision, causing him to exit the roadway and strike a tree. Neither impairment nor distracted driving contributed to this crash, and no injuries resulted.
Texas Statelegalexaminer.com

Ways to Prevent Distracted Driving in Texas

Distracted driving is the number one cause of fatal car accidents in the United States. Approximately eight people die every day in highly preventable crashes because drivers focus on something other than the road. Examples of distracted driving include eating or drinking, reading or watching something, putting on makeup, having...
Pierre, SDYankton Daily Press

DPS Stresses Safe Driving This Memorial Day Holiday

PIERRE — South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety wants drivers to make sure this Memorial Day holiday weekend is remembered for all the right seasons. The Highway Patrol will participate in two major safety projects during the holiday period. One is Operation Safe which will mean more troopers on state roads monitoring traffic and enforcing state laws. The second is a Border to Border campaign that will involve highways patrols from surrounding states.
Palo, IAKCRG.com

Teen driver injured in rollover crash in Palo Sunday

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen was injured after rolling a truck in Palo Sunday afternoon. In a news release, officials said a 14-year-old was driving a truck north on Linn Drive when he lost control and rolled the vehicle, which came to a stop in the ditch at 2660 Linn Drive. It happened just after 4 p.m.
Charleston, WVmybuckhannon.com

PSC warns drivers: Click It or Ticket!

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Public Service Commission of West Virginia has joined forces with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP), the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and other law enforcement agencies in the Click It or Ticket blitz that runs from May 14 through the Memorial Day weekend. This annual...
TrafficKSLTV

Tips For Drivers, Motorcyclists To Safely Share The Road

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcycle riders are 28 times more likely to die in a traffic collision than occupants in passenger cars. In 2020, we lost 44 riders on Utah roads. May is Motorcycle Awareness Month — as most motorcyclists start hitting the road for the...