AAA warns of potentially deadly days for teen drivers

Due to lifting pandemic restrictions and a greater desire to get outside, AAA believes this could be a deadly summer for accidents involving teenage drivers. Every year, AAA highlights what they call the “100 Deadliest Days”, the summer period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there are more motor vehicle accidents than during the rest of the year. And with a lot of COVID-19 restrictions lifting just in time for summer vacation, AAA is warning that the dangers for teen drivers might be increased this year.