A quantity of methamphetamine and some loose pills were found in a car in the Marshalls parking lot on Erie Boulevard, according to law enforcement officials. Police said they were called to the parking lot at about 4:30 p.m. May 13 because a man seemed to be sleeping and incoherent in his vehicle. Police said they searched the vehicle and found a baggy of meth, hypodermic instruments and at least two loose pills.