newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Crisis on southern border very troubling

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

I am deeply disappointed in President Biden’s handling of the crisis on our southern border. Americans have been quarantined in their homes for well over a year to stop the spread of COVID-19, but Biden is letting a record number of illegal immigrants into our country, without testing or screening them for the virus. They are also paying federal employees taxpayer dollars to temporarily foster undocumented children sadly dumped at our boarders. By opening the border, Biden has made the human traffickers rich, while endangering the lives of the migrants and footing American taxpayers with the bill for his self-inflicted humanitarian crisis.

romesentinel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Tenney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigration#Border Security#Illegal Immigrants#Crisis#Undocumented Immigrants#Americans#Southern#Country#Human Traffickers#Undocumented Children#Asylum#American Taxpayers#President Biden#Dignity#Federal Employees#Taxpayer Dollars#Congresswoman Tenney#Zecca#Utica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Immigrationcitizensjournal.us

DHS Secretary Defends Handling Of Border Crisis Even Though Migrants Are Flooding Into US

Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas defended the Biden administration’s handling of the increased number of encounters and apprehensions at the southern border and reduced interior enforcement in a congressional hearing Wednesday. Republican members of the House Appropriations Committee criticized the Biden administration for releasing illegal migrants into the U.S....
ImmigrationFAIR

Media ‘Border Crisis’ Threatens Immigration Reform

It’s no surprise that right-wing media have hyped a supposed crisis on the US/Mexico border, or that much of the television coverage of current immigration issues has tended to be superficial. What’s striking is how badly the situation has been represented in the more centrist and prestigious parts of the corporate media.
Congress & CourtsPost-Bulletin

Hagedorn to head to southern border with security delegation

Rep. Jim Hagedorn will travel to El Paso, Texas next week with members of the Border Security Caucus's Congressional Delegation to evaluate the crisis at the southern border, his office announced Friday. The Republican congressman said that President Joe Biden's rejection of former President Trump's border policies has spurred a...
Karnes County, TXmysoutex.com

Urgent response to border crisis is vital

Back in May 2019, I wrote an article about the number of bailouts, chases involving stolen vehicles and signs of human smuggling and concluded that South Texas was under siege. In talking with law enforcement and local officials now, you get an alarming realization that things are so much worse...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Biden budget 'betrays' promises, is 'missed opportunity' for change, immigrant-rights activists say

Immigrant-rights groups lashed the administration for a missed opportunity in President Biden’s new budget, which cuts ICE’s detention capacity and imposes new accountability checks but otherwise leaves the government’s immigration enforcement apparatus largely intact. The blueprint, submitted to Congress on Friday, is a blow to the “Abolish ICE” wing of...
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

Senate GOP blocks bipartisan commission into Capitol attack

A crucial Senate vote on a bill to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot failed, falling short of the 10 Republican votes needed to advance and illustrating GOP efforts to move on from the insurrection that left five people dead and injured 140 police officers. CNN's Ryan Nobles has the details.
Congress & Courtsfoxlexington.com

GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, refusing to back down on their opposition to the independent investigation even amid emotional appeals from those who fought with and fled from the rioters that day.
Congress & Courtstrendswide.com

US Senate Republicans block probe of January 6 Capitol riot

Republicans blocked a bipartisan panel to study the January 6 Capitol riot on Friday, with the Senate falling six votes short of the 60 needed to form a 10-member commission from both parties. Six Republicans voted with Democrats to move forward on the commission bill, and eleven senators missed the...
Congress & Courtsyournews.com

Mayorkas Defies GOP Legislators: ‘The Border Is Closed’

Homeland defense secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced two Hill hearings May 26, yet GOP legislators failed to extract any information that would help recognize his campaign to open Americans’ national borders to myriad migrants from all over the world. In both hearings, Mayorkas easily distracted GOP legislators with promises of subsequent...
Congress & Courtspledgetimes.com

Republicans block the creation of a commission in the Senate to investigate the assault on the US Capitol

The division of the United States Senate has deepened on Friday after Republicans voted against creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the assault on the Capitol perpetrated by supporters of Donald Trump. Only six Republican senators supported the initiative, leaving the final vote at 54 votes in favor and 35 against – nine Republicans and two Democrats abstained. The attack on January 6 left five dead, more than a hundred police officers injured and many unknowns about the responsibilities of the authorities and the security forces that have not yet been answered.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

DHS formally bans family separations for illicit border crossings

Homeland Security officials on Friday formally banned separating children from parents who are caught illegally crossing U.S. border, as part of an effort by the Biden administration to revert the effects of former President Trump 's "zero tolerance" policy. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Troy Miller issued a...
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Statement on Republican Refusal to Investigate January 6th Insurrection Says Republicans’ Cowardice in Rejecting the Truth Of That Dark Day Makes Our Capitol and Our Country Less Safe

May 28, 2021 - San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after Senate Republicans voted against bipartisan legislation to establish an independent Commission to investigate. and report on the January 6th insurrection:. “Mitch McConnell asked Senate Republicans to do him a ‘personal favor’ and vote against the January...