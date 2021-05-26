Crisis on southern border very troubling

I am deeply disappointed in President Biden’s handling of the crisis on our southern border. Americans have been quarantined in their homes for well over a year to stop the spread of COVID-19, but Biden is letting a record number of illegal immigrants into our country, without testing or screening them for the virus. They are also paying federal employees taxpayer dollars to temporarily foster undocumented children sadly dumped at our boarders. By opening the border, Biden has made the human traffickers rich, while endangering the lives of the migrants and footing American taxpayers with the bill for his self-inflicted humanitarian crisis.