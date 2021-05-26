newsbreak-logo
Scientists find that salmonella use intestinal epithelial cells to colonize the gut

By NIH/National Institute of Allergy, Infectious Diseases
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe immune system's attempt to eliminate Salmonella bacteria from the gastrointestinal (GI) tract instead facilitates colonization of the intestinal tract and fecal shedding, according to National Institutes of Health scientists. The study, published in Cell Host & Microbe, was conducted by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) scientists at Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton, Montana.

