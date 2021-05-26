Scientists find that salmonella use intestinal epithelial cells to colonize the gut

The point at which our nerve cells meet to share information was thought to be a one-way street, with electrochemical signals strictly flowing from one neuron's sending axons to the next neuron's receiving dendrites. Now, for the first time, researchers have shown that information can also flow in the opposite direction at the neuron intersection we call a synapse. "Once again, exact measurements have shown that reality is more complex than a simplified model would suggest," said cellular neuroscientist Peter Jonas from Austria's Institute of Science and Technology (IST). Within the hippocampus, the bit of our brains involved in memory and learning, is the mossy fiber...