VVS senior earns Farm Bureau scholarship
VERNON — Molly J. Adams, a graduating senior from Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School, has been named the 2021 recipient of the Oneida County Farm Bureau Scholarship. Adams, the daughter of Steven and Jackie Adams of Vernon, was selected from several candidates who were required to submit an application and write an essay discussing an issue facing agriculture in their county with suggestions of how Farm Bureau can support its members dealing with this issue.romesentinel.com