VVS senior earns Farm Bureau scholarship

Oneida County is holding more Pfizer vaccine clinics over the next week open to anyone 12 years old and up. The first will be held Monday at Harts Hill Elementary School in Whitesboro from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The second will be held Tuesday at Notre Dame High School in Utica from 5 – 7 p.m. Another clinic will also be held Thursday at Waterville Junior/Senior High School from 4 – 7 p.m.