newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

This brain circuit signals when to stop eating; could regulating it help with obesity

By Baylor College of Medicine
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike a good story, feeding has a beginning, a middle and an end. It begins with appetite prompting the search for food, continues with eating the food and it ends when satiation hits and the consumption of food is stopped. At Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Qi Wu, Dr. Yong...

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Science#Nutrition#Brain Control#Brain Function#Brain Activity#The Brain#Science Advances#Brain Regulation#Signals#Neural Function#Dopamine Signaling#Food Intake#Downstream Neurons#Body Weight#Food Consumption#Downstream Target Neurons#Weight Control#Laboratory Mice#Optogenetics#Weight Gain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Cancerspectrumnews.org

Autism mutation may cause big brain via ‘don’t eat me’ signals

An autism-linked mutation could make the brain grow unusually big by prompting cells to express a “don’t eat me” signal, according to a new study. Immune cells called microglia prune unhealthy or unneeded brain cells by consuming them. But lab-grown brain cells with a deletion in the chromosomal region 16p11.2 overexpress a chemical marker called CD47 that blocks that process, called phagocytosis.
ScienceEurekAlert

New insight into protein production in brain could help tackle dementia

A pioneering new study led by UCL scientists has revealed, for the first time, a layer of genetic material involved in controlling the production of tau; a protein which plays a critical role in serious degenerative conditions, such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. The international research, conducted in mice and...
ScienceEurekAlert

Alzheimer protein APP regulates learning and social behavior in the healthy brain

While the APP protein is well-known for its key role in Alzheimer's disease, its contribution to healthy brain function, by contrast, has remained largely unknown until now. Recently, an international research team, led by molecular biologist Prof. Dr Ulrike Müller from Heidelberg University, gained new insights on the physiological functions of the APP protein family by using a mouse model lacking APP. The absence of APP during brain development was shown to result in the malformation of important brain regions implicated in learning and memory. Consequently, these mice were severely impaired in their learning abilities and exhibited autistic-like behaviour.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

5 Ways to Stop From Becoming Obese, Say Doctors

Obesity—defined as a BMI (body mass index) over 25—is a worldwide crisis. And it might be hitting uncomfortably close to home: A whole bunch of us may be stepping on the scale or taking a good look in the mirror after a year of pandemic-related lockdowns and thinking: What have I done? And what can I do to change it?
HealthMedicalXpress

Virtual brain bank could help us get the most out of brain donation

A virtual brain bank could maximize the potential of brain donation by extending the core physical bank to include existing repositories of clinical tissues and data, according to the authors of a Perspective published today by the Medical Journal of Australia. Dr. Amanda Rush, from the NSW Health Statewide Biobank,...
HealthIFLScience

Certain Sounds May Enrage Or Disgust You Due To An Overactive Brain Circuit

The sound of other people chewing, slurping, and swallowing can be pretty annoying, but some people find such noises to be utterly unbearable. The intense discomfort brought about by these audible triggers is known as misophonia, and new research has finally revealed the neural mechanism underlying this hatred of certain sounds.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Lactate has antidepressant effect in mice, shows study

Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide. Neuroscientists from Synapsy - the Swiss National Centre of Competence in Research into Mental Illness - based at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and Lausanne University (UNIL) have recently demonstrated that lactate, a molecule produced by the body during exercise, has an antidepressant effect in mice.
Relationshipsberksmontnews.com

Focus on the Family: Seeking help for childhood obesity

Q: Our preteen son is extremely overweight. I want to help him trim down and learn better habits while he's young. Do you have any advice?. Jim: Statistics regularly show that childhood obesity is a serious problem. Children who are clinically obese are at risk for diabetes, heart disease, stroke, vascular disease, arthritis and even early death. That's not to mention the toll it typically puts on their self-esteem. So, I'd strongly suggest you start by discussing this issue with your child's doctor.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Amazon Tribe Could Hold Key to Health of Aging Brains

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A native South American population that lives a pre-industrial lifestyle may have a slower rate of brain aging than the typical Westerner, a new study finds. The study focused on the Tsimane population, whose roughly 16,000 members dwell in a remote part of...
Scienceparkinsonsnewstoday.com

RNA Molecule Appears to Regulate Tau Levels in Brain, Study Says

The production of tau — a protein that forms toxic aggregates in Parkinson’s disease — in the brain is tightly regulated by a small, regulatory RNA molecule called MAPT-AS1, a study reports. Notably, increasing MAPT-AS1 production in the brains of mice significantly reduced tau levels, suggesting that similar approaches might...
HealthMedscape News

Absent Celiac Disease, No Link Between Gluten Intake and Cognitive Function

(Reuters Health) - Women without celiac disease appear not to differ in their cognitive function based on the amount of gluten in their diets, a U.S. study finds. Researchers examined data on 13,494 women (mean age 60.6 years) who participated in the Nurses' Health Study II and had no baseline or subsequent diagnosis of celiac disease. Gluten intake was calculated based on food frequency questionnaires completed every four years up to 2015, and standardized cognitive scores were calculated based on annual scores from 2014-2019 on the Cogstate Brief Battery for psychomotor speed and attention, learning and working memory, and global cognition.
Diseases & TreatmentsRunnersWorld

Causes of Heart Disease May Include Too Much Sleep, New Research Shows

Getting too much sleep—more than seven hours each night—may be associated with a higher risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), according to new research. Excessive sleep duration puts the body into a state of stress and creates elevated levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), a key inflammatory marker associated with heart disease.
HealthPosted by
Williamson Source

Stress and Cholesterol: What’s the Connection?

You’ve heard it a million times… high cholesterol is bad. Stress is bad. But why? And is there a connection? High cholesterol can cause cardiovascular health problems as it builds up in your arteries. Restricted blood flow from clogged arteries can affect your brain and heart and may cause events like strokes and heart attacks.
Healtheasyhealthoptions.com

The veggies diabetics should be eating for kidney health

It’s no secret that diabetes can lead to all sorts of health complications, including nerve damage, skin infections and eye complications. And people with diabetes are twice as likely to suffer from heart disease or stroke. But diabetes is perhaps hardest on the kidneys. About a quarter of diabetes sufferers...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Researchers study lactate's antidepressant potential

Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide. Neuroscientists from Synapsy—the Swiss National Centre of Competence in Research into Mental Illness—based at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and Lausanne University (UNIL) have recently demonstrated that lactate, a molecule produced by the body during exercise, has an antidepressant effect in mice. Lactate is best known for the pivotal role it plays in the nutrition of neurons inside the brain. Yet it can also counter the inhibition of the survival and proliferation of new neurons, a loss seen in patients suffering from depression and in stressed animal. Furthermore, the research team pinpointed NADH as a vital component in the mechanism: this is a molecule with antioxidant properties that is derived from the metabolism of lactate. The findings, published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry, provide a better understanding of the physiological mechanisms that underpin physical activity, which should lead to an improvement in the way depression is treated in the future.
Mental HealthNeuroscience News

Sleep Warning for Older Men: Sleep Changes May Signal Cognitive Decline

Summary: Changes in sleep patterns in older men have been linked to an increased risk of cognitive decline, researchers report. Men aged 65 and over should monitor their sleep patterns and seek medical advice after a warning from Flinders University experts that disrupted slumber can be linked to cognitive dysfunction.