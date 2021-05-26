Six injured as passenger van tips over in three-vehicle crash on Thruway

CANASTOTA, NY - A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Madison County woman who authorities say went missing Friday morning. Cheryl S. Wilkinson of Canastota was last seen on North Peterboro Street in Canastota around 11:00 a.m. She is described as a 5'4" tall white female with gray hair and brown eyes. She was driving a white 2012 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with the license plate # 94626MB. Officials say she may be in the Marcy area, or may have traveled to Utica or Rochester.