Madison County, NY

Six injured as passenger van tips over in three-vehicle crash on Thruway

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

CANASTOTA — Six people were injured after their van tipped over in a three-vehicle crash on the Thruway in Madison County Sunday afternoon, according to local authorities. Village fire officials said a passenger van collided with two other vehicles on the Thruway at about 5:30 p.m. Responding rescue personnel found the van tipped onto its passenger side, while the other two vehicles had been pushed onto the shoulder.

