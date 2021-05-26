Six injured as passenger van tips over in three-vehicle crash on Thruway
CANASTOTA — Six people were injured after their van tipped over in a three-vehicle crash on the Thruway in Madison County Sunday afternoon, according to local authorities. Village fire officials said a passenger van collided with two other vehicles on the Thruway at about 5:30 p.m. Responding rescue personnel found the van tipped onto its passenger side, while the other two vehicles had been pushed onto the shoulder.romesentinel.com