Arc hosts booth at Oneida Commons Vendor Fair

On Tuesday, May 18, communities across the state will hold elections to fill Board of Education seats and to seek voter approval of proposed 2021-22 school district budgets. Some 25% of districts in the region propose no increase in the tax levy to fund the respective proposed budgets, with the Clinton district being the only area district to propose a slight decrease to its levy. The Camden district is requesting approval of funding of over $35 million for a Capital Project focused on energy enhancements; the Utica district boasts its eight consecutive year with no increase to its tax levy; the Stockbridge Valley district budget reflects a 71% decrease in funding for special schools/services; and several district ballots will include propositions for the purchase of new school buses, as well as funding of library programs and capital improvements.