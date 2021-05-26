Arc hosts booth at Oneida Commons Vendor Fair
ONEIDA — The Arc Madison Cortland will host a booth at the Oneida Commons Vendor Fair, located at 157 Cedar St., throughout the summer. The booth will showcase and sell handcrafted artwork and designs, created by individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities supported by The Arc Madison Cortland. The “Artisans of the Arc” collection will feature one-of-a-kind paintings, knitted goods, potted plants, jewelry, originally-designed towels, and more.romesentinel.com