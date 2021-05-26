newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Carl Icahn holds about $400 million stake in Allstate - WSJ

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PncdJ_0aCLL6u200
Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on Fox Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S. on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Activist investor Carl Icahn holds a roughly $400 million, or 1%, stake in insurer Allstate Corp (ALL.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Icahn has not yet made any demands as he supports the insurer's move to cut costs and sell more products directly to consumers, the report added. (https://on.wsj.com/3uiS2nS)

Allstate and Icahn Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Shares of Allstate rose as much as 1.4% after the news surfaced. The company has a market value of nearly $40.46 billion.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Icahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investor#Trust Company#The Wall Street Journal#Icahn Capital#Insurer Allstate Corp#Wsj#Reuters Requests#Market#Rose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesskitco.com

Electric-vehicle firm Rivian could seek $70 bln valuation in IPO- Bloomberg News

Electric-truck startup Rivian Automotive Inc could target a valuation of about $70 billion in its potential public listing later this year, Bloomberg news reported on Friday. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Ford Motor Co (F.N)-backed Rivian had a valuation of $27.6 billion, Reuters reported in January, after a $2.65-billion investment round led by T. Rowe Price.
Businessmodernreaders.com

GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Biglari were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
New York City, NYwealthmanagement.com

Icahn on Inflation, Investing, and What He Misses About NYC

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has been a hard-charging shareholder activist for decades. At 83 years of age, he continues to battle corporate America, despite moving his headquarters from Midtown Manhattan to Florida in 2020. This year he has pushed for changes at FirstEnergy Corp. and Bausch Health Cos., settling with both companies and winning board seats for his representatives.
Stockscryptobriefing.com

Carl Icahn Bullish Ethereum, May Invest $1.5B in Crypto

Carl Icahn told Bloomberg TV that he may invest up to $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency space. Icahn spoke about inflation of the U.S. dollar and recognized Bitcoin and Ethereum as alternative stores of value. He added that he thinks crypto “is here to stay one form or another.”. Carl...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Icahn Enterprises's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 7, 2021, Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Icahn Enterprises, which has a current dividend per share of $2.0, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for May 28, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 13.9% at current price levels.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India's Paytm targets $3 billion IPO - Bloomberg News

Indian fintech start-up Paytm is aiming to raise about 218 billion rupees ($3 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) late this year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The company, formally called One97 Communications Ltd, plans to list in India around November and...
Stockszycrypto.com

One Of Wall Street’s Most Successful Investors Is Mulling A $1.5 Billion Crypto Investment

American businessman and former cryptocurrency skeptic Carl Icahn is considering entering the cryptocurrency market in a “relatively big way” — teasing a “billion dollars, billion-and-a-half” investment. In 2018, the activist investor called cryptocurrency “ridiculous” during an interview with CNBC, adding “maybe I’m too old for them, but I wouldn’t touch...
Businesscrypto-economy.com

American Conglomerate Icahn Enterprises May Invest $1.5B in Crypto

American conglomerate Icahn Enterprises is exploring opportunities within the cryptocurrency space and may invest as much as $1.5 billion. US billionaire and Icahn Enterprises Chairman Carl Icahn, in an interview on Wednesday, May 26th, with Bloomberg TV said that is looking to get involved in the digital assets space in a “relatively big way.”
Stocksmarketrebellion.com

Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment. The activist investor said he believed cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital. As reported by CoinDesk, “U.S. billionaire and one-time cryptocurrency skeptic Carl Icahn is contemplating a potential $1.5 billion investment in digital currencies. The activist investor said he’s looking at investing in crypto in “a relatively big way,” clarifying that “big” could mean “a billion dollars, billion-and-a-half.” Icahn, shared his thoughts via an interview on Wednesday with Bloomberg on topics ranging from investor activism, GameStop shares and digital assets.
StocksBusiness Insider

Carl Icahn teased a $1.5 billion crypto bet, called for stricter rules on Wall Street, and warned stocks will tumble in interviews this week. Here are the activist investor's 10 best quotes.

Carl Icahn is studying cryptocurrencies and could shovel over $1 billion into the space. The billionaire investor cautioned aggressive stimulus will ultimately hammer stocks. Icahn disclosed a stake in Allstate and called for stricter financial regulations. See more stories on Insider's business page. Activist investor Carl Icahn revealed he's mulling...
StocksBloomberg

Icahn on Cryptos: 'There Could Be Something to It'

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, CEO of Icahn Capital, says he doesn't own any cryptocurrencies right now and a lot of meme stocks like AMC are "ridiculously priced." He speaks during an interview on "Bloomberg Markets: The Close." (Source: Bloomberg)
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

American Businessman Carl Icahn Shows Bitcoin Optimism

Carl Icahn, a well-known American billionaire and founder of Icahn Enterprises, showed optimism regarding Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency assets in a recent interview with Bloomberg. Icahn added that his enterprises are planning to enter the crypto market with a potential investment of up to $1.5 billion. During the interview, Icahn...