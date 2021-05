I'm really excited that FrogFest 32 is a go, and I get to be a part of it at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds Saturday, September 18. FrogFest is the most popular event in all of Central New York, and it was just heartbreaking when we had to cancel it not once but twice last year. But anyway, that's in the past, and it's full speed ahead, making this year bigger and better than ever.