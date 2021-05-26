E3 2021: Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase set for June 13
As game studios gear up for the all-online E3 2021 kicking off on June 12, Microsoft announced a joint Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, which will air on June 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. The showcase will be around 90 minutes long and is focused "on games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and many game creators from our partners around the world" as well as on games coming to Xbox this holiday, as well as Xbox Game Pass announcements and more.www.techradar.com