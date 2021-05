Rutilance Records will rarely steer you wrong and neither will DJ Steaw. Rutilance release #23 has the owner back for a four track EP of more deep house made in France but sounding like it came from the sweltering summer blacktops of New Jersey. “Paradise 2020” is a track with a perfect blend of breathy vocals, deep bass and uplifting chords. It went past me the first time I heard it, by the second time I liked it, and by the third I was making up imaginary remix rosters and imagining what they would do with it.