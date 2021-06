Kyler Murray won’t let anyone think he’s not putting in work this offseason. On Monday morning, Kyler Murray took offense to claims that he hasn’t made his offseason workout plans public. Chuck Harris, a writer over at CardsWire posted his thoughts below when he found out Jordan Palmer was working with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Take a look below at Murray’s fiery response, now since deleted. Thanks to Cardinals Fanatics on Twitter for capturing this while it was still up.